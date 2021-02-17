Global SAW Pipes Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth during the forecast Period, 2018-2028

SAW pipes are submerged arc welded pipes, commonly referred to as large-diameter weld pipes, manufactured by the submerged arc welding process. SAW pipes are tough and compact and have uniform thickness. They can be welded internally or externally, depending on the requirement. SAW pipes can be majorly classified under two categories, namely L SAW (Longitudinal submerged arc welding) and S SAW (Helical or Spiral submerged arc welding).

Check detailed analysis of ABC market by Application, Segment & Regions here: (sample) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2201

SAW pipes can be manufactured from different materials and of various dimensions as per the need of industries and applications. These pipes are generally made from stainless steel or carbon steel. The advancement of nanoscience has resulted in the development of improved coatings, which have helped in the increasing the life of SAW pipes. SAW pipes are widely used in chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas industries for the transportation of flammable or inflammable fluids. SAW pipes are also used in the mining industry for different applications such as water & slurry transportation. In recent days, SAW pipes have found application in building and construction for plumbing purposes. Apart from it, SAW pipes are used for both onshore and offshore piping applications.

SAW Pipes Market: Dynamics

Growth in industrialization has led to an increase in the number of various industries such as chemical and pharmaceutical. Advancements of these industries has led to a boost in the demand for SAW pipes in the global market. Increasing demand for processed food has boosted the food & beverage industry, owing to which there is a rise in the demand for SAW pipes from these industries.

Also, the increase in the number of industries and upsurge in the global consumption of goods have led to a rise in the demand for raw materials, which is contributing to growth in the mining industry. The growth of the mining industry has hiked the demand for SAW pipes. Rising population and elevated urbanization have led to the expansion of building & construction in developing countries, which in turn has escalated the demand for SAW pipes for plumbing purposes. Presence of PVC and other polymeric pipes and improvement of ERW pipes might obstruct the growth of SAW pipes in the global market.

Get Special Pricing on Premium Reports: (Buy Now) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2201

SAW Pipes Market: Regional Outlook

Escalated urbanization is leading to advancements in the construction industry in Asia Pacific, which is surging the demand for SAW pipes in plumbing applications. Also, the significant presence of various chemical and other industries makes Asia Pacific a prominent market for SAW pipes. The prominent presence of oil & gas industries in the Middle East and the predominance of the mining industry in the regions of Africa altogether make the Middle East and Africa region a promising market for SAW pipes.

Despite being matured economies, the prominent presence of various chemical industries and increased focus on infrastructural development by government make North America & Western Europe potential market regions. Increasing construction and industrialization in Latin America make the region a prominent market for SAW pipes.

SAW Pipes Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global saw pipes market include, Jindal Saw, Arabian Pipes Company, Sumitomo Corporation Europe Limited, Techflow Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, Longtaidi Steel Pipe Co., Ltd, Aurum Alloys & Engg LLP, Kumsoo Connecting Co., Ltd, Sunny Steel Enterprise Ltd

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions: (Customization) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2201

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates