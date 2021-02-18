Pre-Packaged Food Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Challenges & Forecast 2031

Global Pre-Packaged Food Market: Overview

Pre-packaged food provides physical protection, barrier protection, containment or agglomeration, marketing, information transmission, security, convenience and portion control. Pre-packaged food is also referred to as convenience food or ready-to-eat food.

The growth of pre-packaged food market is driven by consumer convenience trends. More consumer trends are driven by the desire for more portion, personal choices, variety and shelf life.

Another trend that can affect the growth of pre-packaged food is shift in consumers’ food choices. Increasing number of consumers are turning towards organic food instead of packaged or processed food. However, according to a study by United States Department of Agriculture, the time constraints due to employment shifts the consumer demand from grocery stores to pre-packaged food or ready-to-eat food. This, in turn, creates a demand for pre-packaged food.

Global Pre-Packaged Food Market: Market Dynamics

Global pre-packaged food market is expected to grow by single digit CAGR. Pre-packaged food market growth is dominantly driven by factors, such as demand for nutritious food with low calories and innovative advancements in packaging technology. In 2018, according to a study by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. during 2013–2016, 36.6% of adults consumed fast food on a given day.

This creates an unhealthy lifestyle and surge in demand for healthy food choices and aids in the demand of pre-packaged healthy foods such as ready meals, milk based, canned tuna, pre-washed salad, baked food etc. an obvious convenient choice. Long shelf life of food can be a positive factor for the growth of pre-packaged food market as pre-packaged food is sealed in a box, bag, can or other container and are easy to transport.

Emerging technological advancements in packaging and ultrasonic sealing can ensure that pre-packaged foods do not contaminated and leak, thereby aiding in the market growth.

Pre-packaged food with portion controlled diet can help to reduce weight. According to a randomized clinical trial of portion?controlled prepackaged foods by cherly rock et al. supported by Nestlé USA, Inc., portion?controlled pre-packaged foods can help to lose more weight than self?selected diet. This may affect the demand for pre-packaged food in a positive manner, which, in turn, affects the market growth of pre-packaged food.

Environmental sustainability trend can affect the pre-packaged food market in negative manner. However, packaging trends, such as global environmental concerns of packaging material and application of environmentally sustainable materials for packaging can make brands more attractive to consumers and lead to market growth of pre-packaged food.

Global Pre-Packaged Food Market: Key Segments

Global pre-packaged food market can be segmented by end user, preserved state and calories level. End user can be segmented into business to business & business to consumer. Preserved state can be segmented into liquid state, frozen state, solid state & fresh state. Pre-packaged food can be further segmented by calorie content into low and high calories.

Pre-packaged food can also be segmented by product type as ready meals, milk based, canned tuna, pre-washed salad, baked food, soups, frozen food, canned food, breakfast cereals, non-alcoholic drinks, nuts, instant noodles, pasta, bagged or boxed vegetables.

