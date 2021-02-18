Urgent Care Apps Market Worth $2,515.1 million – Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-18 — /EPR Network/ — Major Growth Boosting Factors: The Growth of Urgent Care Apps Market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps. However, the wide usage of consumer instant messaging apps, poor internet connectivity in several countries, and the high volume of miscategorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the major factors that are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Opportunities: The Urgent Care Apps Market is expected to reach USD 2,515.1 million, growing at a CAGR of 41.3% during the forecast period.

Objectives of the Study;

# To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global urgent care apps industry by type, clinical area, and region.

# To forecast the size of the urgent care apps market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

# To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

# To analyze micro-markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

# To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players.

On the basis of type;

The urgent care apps market is segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the apps market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.

Based on clinical area,

The global urgent care apps market is broadly segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. In 2018, the trauma segment is slated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.

Geographical Scenario:

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America is attributed to the implementation of patient data safety regulations in the region, improving quality of care, increasing internet speeds, the need to reduce escalating healthcare costs, and a growing focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

However, the usage of consumer instant messaging apps and high volume of mis-categorized apps on Android and Apple stores are the key challenges for the growth of this market.

Global Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in Urgent Care Apps Marketare Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).