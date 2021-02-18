Pacemaker/Defibrillator Lead Extraction Kits Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

Cardiac devices such as pacemakers and implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) have been able to treat slow heart rhythm as well as dangerous rapid heart rhythms. However, infections in the control units or leads of such devices could be life threatening as leads are positioned in the blood vessels that direct to the heart. This is one of the main reasons influencing the use of pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits. Considerable increase in the risk of cardiac devices for the patient or need to have control units extracted after several years are likely to be attributed to the development of pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits market.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=858

Increasing geriatric population across the globe along with prevalence of chronic diseases has led to increase in the demand for various medical devices, especially cardiac devices, which has prompted growing requirement for lead extractions. Device infection, broken leads, dangerous and malfunctioning leads, clot formation on lead, and retained lead triggering complications are some of reasons for lead extraction which in turn accelerates the growth of pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits market. Rising government investments in healthcare infrastructure along with growth in the number of skilled medical professionals is likely to augur well with the progress of pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits market.

A pacemaker, in general is a small device that is placed in either abdomen or chest to control the abnormal heart beats. When a MRI is performed, the electric currents induced from MRI machine interact with the pacemakers and may cause lead heating, device damage leading to unintentional stimulation, and magnetic pull that may move the implanted pacemaker within the body thereby causing severe body damage to the patient. The custom or standard pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits are required for the removal of the wires that transfer energy between a pacemaker/defibrillator and the heart. The pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits are mainly proposed for explanting the leads, commonly in cases of local infection or sepsis, lead malfunction , or the manifestation of needless leads.

Lead extraction kits are usually provided in supporting (procedure) trays containing of a flat-bottomed receptacle with an edge around the boundary supporting all the supplies and instruments required for the procedure. The procedure trays are usually covered or wrapped. Also, some of the major end users for pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market include hospitals, specialized clinics, operating rooms and catheterization laboratories. Thus, new pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits are gaining importance at an increased rate, thus strengthening the sales of pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market worldwide.

The expanding number of implantable cardiovascular defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy and transvenous pacemakers in the course of the most recent two decades has prompted the rising requirement for lead extractions. After some time, these leads must be evacuated because of auxiliary deformities, contaminations, or the need to change the prior framework of cardiac or implantable procedures globally. Dense chronic leads may build up a stressful procedure while extraction, the specialized unpredictability, and risk of technical complexities that can emerge from lead extractions may hamper the growth of pacemaker/defibrillators lead extraction kits market. An efficient approach should be taken before playing out the overall extraction procedure by a multidisciplinary group. In about 5% of cases in the U.S., the leads of implanted pacemakers and defibrillators become infected or nonfunctional. In the year 2010, there were around 5 Mn leads were installed in the U.S. alone, around half of which were installed during the past five years.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=858

A large number of companies, however, are on the verge of clearing the clinical trials for implantable pacemakers, which is further expected to drive the revenue generation in global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market. Growing awareness among individuals regarding availability of pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits in the market, and less side effects to patient’s body by implanting these medical devices is expected to be the key factor driving the growth of pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market. Rising geriatric population, growing age-related neurological disorders and need for effective disease detection throughout the body are some other factors propelling the growth of pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market. Also, rise in demand for implantable pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits in the specialized clinics and hospitals and increasing R&D expenditure of companies to manufacture pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits is further expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost associated with implants of transvenous pacemakers and limited manufacturers across the globe are some of the factors restraining the pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market growth.

The global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Dilator Sheath Sets or Mechanical Lead Extraction Sheaths Single Use Catheters Intravascular Retrieval Sets Accessories (Needles and Coils, Gripping Pads, Extenders, Stylet Wires, Lead Clippers, Hemostats and Others)

Segmentation by End User Hospitals Specialized Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China and Japan Japan China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of geography, global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market is segmented into eight key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China, Japan, China, and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market and is projected to continue same trend over the forecast period due to the growing geriatric population coupled with rising implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) procedures (more than 3 Mn patients in the U.S. currently have ICDs).

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=858

North America is followed by Europe which captures the second largest revenue shares in global Pacemaker/Defibrillator Lead Extraction Kits market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significant growth during forecast period and is anticipated to be a profitable market for new market players in global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market. Countries in Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to be the fastest growing regions owing to the growing demand for safer lead extraction kits.

Some of the key players present in global pacemaker/defibrillator lead extraction kits market are St Jude Medical Inc., Spectranetics Corp, Cook Medical Inc., Eximo Medical Ltd, Vascomed, Idev Technologies, Inc., and others.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates