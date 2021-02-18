Tallow Tree Seed Market 2018 – 2028 Boosted By Rising Demand | Key Players Hemplucid, Rarexotic seeds, Tallow Fuel, HoneyBee Suite, WalkerHoney Farm

Market outlook: Tallow Tree Seed

Sapium sebiferum commonly known as Chinese tallow is a fast-growing plant with the potential to produce an abundant quantity of seed rich in lipids making it suitable for the production of biodiesel. The wide application of tallow tree seed in cosmetics and personal care is due to its antiseptic properties especially exhibited by its leaves making it beneficial for treating skin disorders, such as shingles. The outer covering of tallow tree seed contains solid fat, while the kernel part contains a special drying oil called Stillingia oil thus, making it a rich source of vegetable oil and protein food. The oil obtained from tallow tree seed has been reported to be used in Chinese medicine since traditional times because of its herbal properties. In the global market, the majority of production of tallow tree seeds account from China, Taiwan, and Japan.

Reasons for Covering Tallow Tree Seed as a Title

The tallow tree seed has high potential of growth on lands that may be unsuitable for growing row crops. These seeds have the ability to produce 20 times the vegetable oil than soybean, making it the world’s third most vegetable oil producing seed after palm oil and algae. The high seed yielding ability enables supply of feedstock to biodiesel industry at a very low cost. The oil produced from the kernel part is called stillingia oil and is widely used in machine oils, crude lamp oil and paint mixes due to its quick-drying properties. The demand for tallow tree seed is very high due to the benefits offered by each and every part of the plant. After the processing of seeds, the residual cakes are used as manure. Tallow tree seeds are an excellent platform for honey production especially during early spring when there is a shortage of pollen source and nectar supply. Apart from the wide range of industrial application, these plants are extensively used as ornamentals due to their rapid growth and color during fall. This multi-benefit profile has elevated the demand for tallow tree seed in the global market.

Global Tallow Tree Seed Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global tallow tree seed market has been segmented as- Organic Conventional

On the basis of form, the global tallow tree seed market has been segmented as- Seed Oil

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global tallow tree seed market has been segmented as- Direct Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience stores Specialty stores Online retail Online retail

On the basis of End-use, the global tallow tree seed market has been segmented as- Industrial Purpose Food Medicine Chemicals(Paints, additives, and Textiles) Cosmetics and Personal care Others(Biodiesel, Biomass, Feed, and Fertilizer)

On the basis of region, the global tallow tree seed market has been segmented as- North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa

Global Tallow tree seed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global tallow tree seed market are Hemplucid, Rarexotic seeds, Tallow Fuel, HoneyBee Suite, WalkerHoney Farm, DowAgroScience, Oil & Ash, EAST Lake Oil Co., Ltd.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Tallow tree seed has a lot of benefits in relation to the food industry, cosmetics, herbal medicine and biodiesel production. It is considered to be a perennial plant that attracts fewer insects and pests as compared to other oil-producing plants. The easy growing conditions enabling harvesting within 3-5 years provides the manufacturers with a large yield of seeds in a very short span. These advantages have led to an uplifted demand of seeds in the market. Thus, the market players need to come up with new strategies and promotion ideas for increasing the consumer awareness regarding tallow seeds causing an expansion in the global market.

Brief Approach to Research

Tallow tree seed market analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level for tallow tree seed market consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in Tallow Tree Seed Market

Some of the key data points covered in our tallow tree seed include: An overview of the tallow tree seed market, including background and evolution Macroeconomic factors affecting the tallow tree seed market and its potential Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends in tallow tree seed market Detailed value chain analysis of the tallow tree seed market The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study of tallow tree seed market In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants in tallow tree seed market Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants in tallow tree seed market Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in tallow tree seed market

