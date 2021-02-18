Flip-Top Tables Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2028 | Herman Miller, Special-T, Wayfair, William Hands

Global Flip-Top Tables Market Overview

With the advent of efficient workspace emerges the demand for intelligent products. Flip-top tables are the products which can significantly reduce the costs associated with conference rooms by increasing their rate of use. End users need facilities to be flexible, they need to be able to set up different configurations quickly and easily and to handle speedy changeovers between training sessions, group meetings or conferencing. Flip-top table has been specifically conceived for this purpose. Flip-top tables offer a multiplicity of uses and simple mechanisms. Along with easy changeover, the product (flip-top table) contributes to the aesthetics of the workstation.

The flip-top tables market in the furniture industry is majorly driven by the space crunch factor and ease of changeover for the flip-top table. The market for the flip-top table is highly fragmented with a high number of domestic players. Players are focused on a lightweight flip-top table with amenities fixed on to the table. Majority of the flip-top tables market players operate through online sales channels. Few market players like Herman Miller operates in international markets too with 600 dealers in 109 countries.

Global Flip-Top Tables Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The primary sector which has driven the flip-top tables market in the furniture industry is the private sector. The private sector is responsible for creating 84% of GDP and 90% of jobs in developing countries due to the increasing number of private firms. As the number of companies in private sector is increasing, the demand for intelligent furniture is growing. As a result, the market for flip-top tables grows. Alternate factors driving the global flip-top tables market is the wide range of designs compelling for aesthetics of the workplace. Thus, manufacturers of flip-top tables are becoming more concerned regarding the looks and aesthetic designs of flip-top tables. Manufacturer’s focus on resilient and durable product (flip-top table) driving the stronger consumer base for the flip-top market.

Restraints

Market players for flip top table market are also facing some restraints, such as, shipping and transportation costs remain a prime concern for flip-top tables manufacturers. Transportation costs starting from raw materials to finished products continue to create complexities. Thus, flip-top table manufacturers face problems of forward as well as reverse logistics. In addition, costs associated with packaging, warehousing, collecting, and reshipping of flip-top tables also add in product cost. Further, growing preference for online sales has invited buy-back approach without taking transportation cost from consumers.

Key Trends

Ready to Assemble flip-top tables outnumbers fully assembled flip-top tables in many ways. Space crunch remains a challenge for new office constructions, especially in emerging SMEs. A majority of office workplaces cannot accommodate permanently assembled flip-top tables, as a result demand for RTA flip-top table is growing rapidly. In addition, manufacturers as well as suppliers provide a range of services including shipment, personnel for assembly, and even return in case of damaged delivery. These services are gaining the trust of a large consumer base and, in turn, accelerating the demand for ready-to-assemble flip-top tables.

Global Flip-Top Tables Market Segmentation

Flip-top tables includes the following segments:

The global flip-top tables market can be segmented on the basis of Application as: Conference Furniture Office Tables Break-room Tables Training-room Tables

The global flip-top tables market can be segmented on the basis of shape as: Rectangular Circular Semi-Circular

The global flip-top tables market can be segmented on the basis of Material Type as: Wooden Metal Plastic

The global flip-top tables market can be segmented on the basis of Sales Channel as: Direct Sales Distribution Channel Online Stores

The global flip-top tables market can be segmented on the basis of the geographical region as: North America Latin America Europe Japan Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Global Flip-Top Tables Market Regional Overview

The market for flip-top tables in the developed economies of North America and Europe consist of a few prominent flip-top tables companies with the broad product portfolio, and these are high potential markets for flip-top tables. On the other hand, the majority of the flip-top tables demand in Asia Pacific region is served by a large number of small flip-top tables equipment providing firms constituting sizeable un-organized manufacturing sector of Asia Pacific. The flip-top table market in the Middle East is growing rapidly owing to the adoption of innovation and increasing preference for comfort. In particular, the briskly growing economies in Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain present lucrative opportunities for flip-top table market in the coming years.

Global Flip-Top Tables Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the flip-top tables market are Herman Miller Special-T Wayfair William Hands Tables for Business MiEN COMPANY Luxe Home Company The Contract Chair Company Source Office Furnishing Stebul Furniture MooreCo Inc. Steelcase Howe

