Auto Disable Syringes Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2028 | NIPRO Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited

Auto disable syringes are single use syringe designed to block the barrel from depressing again or break the plunger after a single use. These are a type of safety syringes intended to avoid reuse of syringes. Advanced auto disable syringes have additional features such as needle stick prevention involving a sheath or hood which slides over the needle after single use. Another mechanism involves either manual or spring loaded retraction of the needle into the barrel of the syringe after single use.

Auto disable syringes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Risk of infection and transmission of deadly ailments such as blood borne diseases, HIV, viral hepatitis and others is the prime driver of the global auto disable syringes market. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates approximately 1 in 10 new HIV diagnoses in the United States is attributed to drug use by injection. HIV can survive in an infected needle for up to 42 days, depending on conditions such as temperature humidity and others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention attributes the direct cost of needle stick injuries between $539 and $672 million per year, which signifies the presence of a large unmet need for auto disable syringes.

The drawbacks of traditional glass syringes include chances of improper disinfection, and human errors. Disposable plastic body syringes can transfer diseases due to improper disposal. These drawbacks are driving a faster market adoption for auto disable syringes.

Regulatory drivers of the global auto disable syringes market include the support provided by governments and judiciary exemplified by the Needlestick Safety and Prevention Act, and the needle and syringe exchanges programs. Sixteen US states passed laws authorizing needle and syringe exchanges including California through nonprescription sale.

Rising awareness is exemplified by the portrayal of movies like Puncture which documents the attempts of inventor Thomas Shaw, to get his retractable needle accepted by health care facilities. Support from bodies like the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) who fully endorsed and implemented the use of auto disable syringes in immunization services with an aim to phase out non-auto disable syringes is a strong driver of the market. Such moves are expected to aid the shift of the market toward auto disable syringes. The use of bundling policy by the UNICEF where for every dose of injectable vaccine, a sufficient numbers of auto disable syringes, must be ensured is expected to trigger a large market shift in favor of auto disable syringes.

The restraints on the global auto disable syringes market are the presence of monopolistic actions of the major needle manufacturers and hospital purchasing departments. Lack of legislation concerning auto disable syringes especially in poor regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa may hamper the global auto disable syringes market.

Auto disable syringes Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate assessment of the global auto disable syringes market, the report is segmented based on mechanism, clinical indications, end users, and region.

Based on mechanism, the global auto disable syringes market is divided into the following: Retractable Automatic Retractable Manually Retractable Non- Retractable Slip Lock Needle covers Others

Based on clinical indications, the global auto disable syringes market is segmented as below: Vaccines Infectious diseases Inflammatory/Auto-Immune Diseases Others

Based on end users, the global auto disable syringes market is segmented as below: Hospitals and clinics Ambulatory centers Others

Auto disable syringes Market: Overview

The global market for auto disable syringes is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The global auto disable syringes market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India, and China. There is also a strong trend of collaboration between large hospitals and service providers to benefit from infrastructure and skill training. Data sharing between players is another trend so as to reduce cost.

Auto Disable Syringes Market: Regional Wise Outlook

The global auto disable syringes market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global auto disable syringes market owing to concentration of key market player, regulatory factors favoring the market, and large healthcare expenditure.

The Asia Pacific auto disable syringes market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant CAGR owing to growth in healthcare expenditure. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the market growth owing to expanding healthcare and per capita income. Support by governments is expected to play a crucial role as exemplified by the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh which became the first to transit to auto disable syringes from July 28, 2018.

Europe led by Germany, France and the UK is expected to account for the second largest market for auto disable syringes. The Middle East & Africa global auto disable syringes market is expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. A large part of global auto disable syringes market is captive, which necessitates close collaboration between players and organizations including governments, especially in the developing regions.

Auto Disable Syringes Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global auto disable syringes market are NIPRO Medical Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, JMI Syringes & Medical Devices Limited, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Medtronic plc., Smiths Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, and others. Collaboration between players and healthcare organizations is the most attractive strategy which can yield a premium and bulk sales. Thus, partnership with large hospitals and players is a neglected strategy which can yield dividends owing to faster adoption and lower cost.

The global auto disable syringes report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The global auto disable syringes report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

