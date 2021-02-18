Prescription/Rx Sunglass Market Opportunities and Revenue Analysis Report 2027

Felton, California , USA, Feb 18, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global prescription/Rx sunglass market size is anticipated to value USD 5.31 billion until 2027. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2027. The surging need to gain good eyesight and rising adoption of superior optics having higher strength is projected to trigger the demand for prescription sunglasses.

The CR-39 lens material segment accounted for the largest share of more than 35.0% in 2019 on account of properties like lightweight and thin material. On the other hand, the polycarbonate lens material is being used for the production of sunglasses that can be worn for sports and outdoor activities on account of features like more UV absorption and affordable pricing.

The Asia Pacific accounted for a share of more than 20.0% across the global market in 2019 and is also expected to gain traction in the upcoming years due to the increasing population, emergence of online education and prolonged working hours at the office. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are also projected to gain significant momentum over the forecasted period owing to rising demand for protective sunglasses that can be used in hazardous environments like chemical factories, mines and manufacturing plants.

Rapid technological developments and strategies like mergers and acquisitions are undertaken by the key players for widening the geographical reach.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The market has been positively affected on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Implementation of work from home policies by several organizations and shifting trends towards online education has resulted in to surge in the number of active hours on digital screens like smartphones and laptops. Thus, the need for ensuring visual clarity is being foreseen, which is expected to trigger the demand for prescription sunglasses. Also, the surging necessity to safeguard eyes from dust and other unwanted particles is projected to drive the demand for prescription sunglasses over the post-pandemic period.

Global Prescription/Rx Sunglass Market: Key Players

CooperVision, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Bausch & Lomb, Carl Zeiss, Marchon, and Charmant Group.

