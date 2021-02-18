Textile Leveling Agent Market – Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018–2028

Innovation in attire is a key trend followed in the textile industry. In order to fulfill this demand for innovative clothing and superior finish, industry participants are adopting the level dyeing process, with the help of various mechanisms such as migration of dye or controlled exhaustion of the dye. Textile leveling agent plays a crucial role in the level dyeing process, which helps to produce better yield with the correct depth of color pigment.

Textile leveling agents are considered under the class of surfactants, they might be cationic, anionic, non-ionic or amphoteric in nature. In term of applications, textile leveling agent will help to reduce dye diffusion rate and to capture the stable aggregate.

Global Textile Leveling Agent Market: Segmentation

Global textile leveling agent market can be segmented on the basis of nature, chemistry, material, mechanism, and region. On the basis of nature, global textile leveling agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Anionic

Cationic

Non-ionic or Amphoteric

On the basis of chemistry, global textile leveling agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Fatty Alcohol (Sulphates)

Fatty Alcohol ethylene (oxide condensate)

Fatty Acid (Ethylene Urea)

Fatty Amine (Sulphated)

Alkyl Aryl (Sulphonates)

On the basis of material, global textile leveling agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

On the basis of mechanism, global textile leveling agent market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Exhaustion of Dye

Migration of Dye

Key Participants

Global textile leveling agent market estimated as a highly fragmented market owing to the presence of a number of local and international market players at the regional level. Amidst these, few of players identified across the value chain of textile leveling agent market which is – Organic Dyes and Pigments, Rudolf GmbH, Fineotex Chemical Limited, MINO Group Co. Limited, HT Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., Grant specialty Coatings, Sarex Chemicals, Consos Inc., Arihant Dyechem., Piedmont Chemical Industries, and among others

