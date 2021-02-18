Biorenewable Catalysts Market – Growth, Latest Trend & Forecast 2028

Fact.MR

With environmental improvement in mind, manufacturers are focusing on the production of bio-based and biorenewable products, such as biorenewable catalysts. There are many types of biorenewable catalysts, such as  copper catalysts, nickel catalysts, alumina catalysts and precious metal catalysts, for biorenewable feedstock.

Biorenewable catalysts can function without getting degraded in water and other liquid phases. They are functional in a variety of pH conditions and register high activity at lower temperatures. Biorenewable catalysts are capable of registering huge potential in the production of chemicals and materials.

These catalysts are made with ingredients that are easily available. These biorenewable catalysts find a wide range of applications in various chemical production processes, such as acid-olefin saturation, de-oxygenation reaction, aromatic saturation and purification, among others.

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Market Segmentation

The global biorenewable catalysts market can be segmented by product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the global biorenewable catalysts market can be segmented as:

  • Nickel Catalysts
  • Palladium Catalysts
  • Copper Catalysts
  • Alumina Catalysts
  • Precious Metal Catalysts
  • Others

On the basis of application, the global biorenewable catalyst market can be segmented as:

  • Acid olefin Saturation
  • De-oxygenation Reactions
  • Aromatic Saturation
  • Purification
  • Others

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Regional Outlook

In Europe, due to stringent environmental regulations, manufacturers are preferring to use biorenewable catalysts in their production processes. As a result, Europe is expected to gain BPS in the biorenewable catalysts market in the next few years.

Global Biorenewable Catalysts Market: Key Participants

The global biorenewable catalysts market is expected to be a fragmented market due to the presence of small to moderate scale manufacturers worldwide. Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global biorenewable catalysts market are:

  • BASF
  • Johnson Matthey
  • CRI Catalyst Company
  • The Euro support Group
  • Akzo Nobel N.V.
  • Corbion
  • Jiangsu Zhong Zheng Ceramic Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Christy Zhang Jiangsu Heyiyuan Materials Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Albert Zhang Shanghai Xinglu Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Gunina Engineers
  • Chaalak Industries
  • Catalysts Europe

