Live Cell Analysis System Market Greater Revenue Share by 2026 // Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung, Leica Microsystems (Danaher Corporation), Molecular Devices, LLC., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Seahorse Bioscience (Agilent Technologies), Merck Group (E. Merck KG), BioVision Technologies, Inc., and Nanolive SA

The additional benefit of these live cell analysis systems is that they do not disrupt the cells and are easy to use. Traditionally, to visualize live cell culture, inverted microscopes are used. However, visualization by inverted microscope comes with some limitations and discomforts such as complicated device placement, alignment according to the light source and complex image analysis software, etc. Moreover, the live cell analysis can range from few minutes to several hours, however, for accurate results, observation and analysis should be conducted for a few days and weeks, which is implausible using traditional methods. The Live Cell Analysis System Market is predicted to have lucrative growth over the forecast period.

The live cell analysis system enables real-time visualization and qualitative and quantitative estimation of the live cell. With advancement in technology, high resolution imaging and analysis platform allow the study of morphology, behaviour and timeline of the cell cycle and biological processes of the target cells. The live cell analysis system gathers the required information and automatically performs the analysis. Very fine features and key changes in the cell and cellular environment can be observed and recorded for thorough study. This study helps the researcher to make wise insightful decisions and plan the project workflow precisely.

Live Cell Analysis System Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing research in cell biology, genetics and molecular biology, drug designing and developmental and tissue culture biology is expected to fuel the growth of the live cell analysis system market. Moreover, researchers are focusing in learning the normal and induced behaviour of the cells, which is projected to propel the demand for live cell analysis systems. Increasing funding by the governments across the globe for research and development in life science laboratories, organisations and academic research laboratories is also expected to contribute to the growth of the live cell analysis system market. The high cost associated with the device is expected to hamper the adoption of live cell analysis system and dent the growth of the market.

Live Cell Analysis System Market: Overview

The global live cell analysis system market is expected to register significant growth rate over the forecast period due to the introduction of technologically advanced live cell analysis systems that provide real-time precise analysis of the cells. Significant investments to introduce innovative features and latest technologies in the live cell analysis system, will showcase upgraded and next generation products. Manufacturers are focusing on to capitalise on the opportunities in the untapped markets. Different types of live cell analysis systems such as with three dimensional visualisation are being introduced in the market by the leading players such as BioVision Technologies, Inc., Nanolive SA. Three dimensional visualisation mode is expected to be the most lucrative segment compared to two dimensional mode of visualisation. Among the applications, the cancer research segment is expected to lead in the global live cell analysis system market over the forecast period. Research laboratories along with educational institutes are expected to contribute high revenue share to the global market on the account of the high demand generated.

Live Cell Analysis System Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global live cell analysis system market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is projected to hold large share of the global live cell analysis system market primarily due to the presence of a large number of research and development centres, biotechnology and tissue culture laboratories and increasing funding for research. Also, faster adoption of new technologies is expected to drive the growth of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is predicted to be an emerging market and expected to register moderate growth in the global live cell analysis system market on the account of growing life science, biotechnology and developmental biology research in countries such as China and India. However, Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to experience slow growth in the live cell analysis system market over the forecast period due to lack of research studies in the region.

