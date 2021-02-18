Drug-Loaded Oral Thin Films Market to register a healthy CAGR for the forecast period, 2018-2026 // Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, and NAL Pharma

The oral route for drug administration takes up more than 50% of the available drug in the market. Drug-loaded oral thin films have composed drug quantity that is administered via mouth. The composition of drug-loaded oral thin films not only require API but need supporting biocompatible ingredients such as strip forming polymers, plasticizers, sweetening agents and saliva stimulating agents. Pharmaceutical companies are banking on oral agents to mark their product portfolio as oral consumables are more consumer friendly in terms of using it. By todays standard, drug-loaded oral thin films are a recognized and accepted technology for the total delivery of active pharmaceutical agents for OTC medications and are in the early phase of development for prescription drugs.

There are clinical benefits associated with drug-loaded oral thin films that make it a diverse product category, they provide large surface area for dissolution of the required formulation. Rapid absorption rate summed with faster action and biocompatibility makes the Drug-Loaded Oral Thin Films Market more prominent one to cash on. Though there are clinical differences for the of use drug-loaded oral thin films as high dose of solution cannot be infused into the strip. Hence, examiners have confirmed that the concentration level of active substance can be improved up to 50%. The expensive packaging cost in developing drug-loaded oral thin films is also effecting the production and adoption of such product. These drug-loaded oral thin films are best suited for paediatric and geriatric patients who display a large patient pool and opportunity for other companies.

Major pharmaceutical companies and consumers alike have embraced drug-loaded oral thin films as a more sustainable and positive approach to other traditional over-the-counter medicine forms. Drug-loaded oral thin films offer accurate dosing in a safe and fast environment. Drug-loaded oral thin films have an effective format that is suitable and manageable, without the need of other supporting product.

Drug-Loaded Oral Thin Films Market: Overview

In North America more than 80 drug-loaded oral thin films brands have been launched since 2003. The drug-loaded oral thin films are marketed through all corners, be it a prescription drug or over the counter drug. The global market for drug-loaded oral thin films is expected to witness a continuous growth over a period due to technological differences. The market is expected to grow with growing incidence of HIVAN cases, but the drug-loaded oral thin films type could easily expect new technologies with better patient response.

Among the drug types, NSAIDs segment is expected to experience a robust growth with range of indications being covered by the formulation.

Geographically, the global drug-loaded oral thin films market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the dominant regional market for drug-loaded oral thin films owing to presence of key players and developed healthcare infrastructure. The drug-loaded oral thin films market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a significant CAGR due to expansion of offerings by the key providers and rise in generic medicines. Europe is expected to have a large share in the global drug-loaded oral thin films market throughout the forecast period due to its quality healthcare facilities and modern outlook for drug-loaded oral thin films use.

Drug-Loaded Oral Thin Films Market: Key Players

The global market for drug-loaded oral thin films is highly fragmented. Examples of some of the key players operating in the global drug-loaded oral thin films market are Labtec, BioAlliance Pharma, MonoSol Rx, Hughes Medical Corp., Paladin Labs, ZIM Laboratories Limited, Indivior plc, Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., IntelGenx Corp., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Allergan plc, and NAL Pharma.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

