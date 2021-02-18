Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems Market Expected to Record Growth with Rapidly Growing during 2026 // Antenna Research Associates, Inc.; Astron Wireless Technologies, LLC; Beel Technologies Inc.; Bird Technologies; Blue Sky Network; Cobham plc; and Comm Innovations

Air travel communication solutions, such as voice calls, Internet access, high speed data applications, audio and video conferencing, large file transfers, and VoIP services are facilitated by customizable aviation satellite antenna systems. Aviation satellite antenna systems comprise a Ground Earth Station (GES), a satellite, and an Aircraft Earth Station (AES). The AES portion of an aviation satellite antenna system has a satellite data unit, radio frequency unit, diplexer, high power amplifier, and a high gain antenna. In aviation satellite antenna systems, the high gain antenna functions with the help of its associated beam steering electronics, which accepts the steering commands directly from the satellite data unit. Thus, the need to integrate a separate antenna control unit in the aviation satellite antenna system is eliminated.

Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems: Market Drivers and Opportunity

Aviation satellite antenna systems provide voice and data services in aeronautical satellites, commonly known as SATCOM or satellite communication systems. This is the primary driver of the global aviation satellite antenna systems. These aviation satellite antenna systems offer safe and efficient air travel across the globe. The ever-rising demand for aviation satellite antenna systems from commercial and passenger air travel service providers drives the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. Also, the minimum operational performance standards set by Aeronautical Radio Incorporated (ARINC) and Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics (RTCA) demand the incorporation of efficient aviation satellite antenna systems.

Manufacturers use different design approaches to minimize the installation expenditure of aviation satellite antenna systems. Ideally, in order to minimize installation costs, an aviation satellite antenna system should enroll simplicity. An opportunity to integrate a single antenna-based aviation satellite antenna system featuring flexibility to decide where the related electronic control equipment can be placed would minimize the installation expenditure, while maintaining the overall efficiency of the aviation satellite antenna system.

Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems: Market Segmentation

On the basis of use, the global aviation satellite antenna systems market can be segmented into:

Helicopters

Commercial Aircraft

Business Jets

General Aviation

Currently, aviation satellite antenna systems for general aviation use hold the largest market share. However, aviation satellite antenna systems for business jets and helicopters are expected to register the highest growth rates in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market during the forecast period.

On the basis of phased array antenna application, the global aviation satellite antenna systems market can be segmented into:

Phased Array Antennas for Fuselage Top Mounts

Compact Phased Array Antennas for Business Jets

Compact phased array antennas for business jet aviation satellite antenna systems are expected to register the highest growth rate in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. Phased array antennas for fuselage top mounts hold the largest market share in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market.

On the basis of common application, the global aviation satellite antenna systems market can be segmented into:

Military

Safety and Security

Business Aviation

Passenger Transport

Currently, passenger transport applications of aviation satellite antenna systems hold the largest market share in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. However, with the increasing number of upgrades in military technologies, military applications and safety and security applications of aviation satellite antenna systems are expected to register the highest growth rates.

Aviation Satellite Antenna Systems: Regional Market Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share in the global aviation satellite antenna systems market, and is anticipated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the aviation satellite antenna systems market in North America is attributed to the ever-rising trend of telecommunication-related automation in the military and air transport sectors. The rise in spending in the commercial aviation sector also plays a major role in driving the growth of the global aviation satellite antenna systems market. Southeast Asian and Other Asia Pacific economies are expected to register significant growth rates in the aviation satellite antenna systems market. Western and Eastern European countries are also expected to generate steady growth rates during the forecast period.

