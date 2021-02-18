Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market Projections Deliver Positive Revenue Growth during the Period between 2018-2026 / / Navico, AT&T Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC, MiTAC International Corporation, TomTom N.V., I.D. Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telogis, and Freeway Fleet Systems

A vehicle fleet communication system is formed by the integration of software, hardware and communication technologies. It provides a platform for fleet operators to efficiently monitor, control and track commercial vehicles so as to reduce the non-value added efforts of operators and improve overall operational efficiency. A Vehicle Fleet Communication Market system also comprises fuel cards and driver safety systems, in which driver safety systems monitor driver behavior and fuel cards perform the operation of fuel management. Other solutions are employed in vehicle fleet communication systems for driver navigation assistance, tracking or locating vehicles and ensuring that the operators meet the regulatory standard set by their respective governments.

Check detailed analysis of ABC market by Application, Segment & Regions here: (sample) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2586

With the help of vehicle fleet communication systems, mobile phones can be integrated with vehicles, which would enable users to wirelessly sync key vehicle data including performance, health checks and mileage. An efficient vehicle fleet communication system requires a lucrative operation management system, which can perform all processes with minimal errors. An efficient vehicle fleet communication system includes asset management, driver safety, two-way communication, vehicle and driver tracking, aftersales services, time management, customer relationship management and others.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Drivers and Challenges

Vehicle fleet communication systems help track vehicles on a real-time basis and provide accurate information on the optimized route and amount of fuel used. A vehicle fleet communication solution can enable remote monitoring and management of operations such as remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance and vehicle idle time. Thus, such operational benefits provided by vehicle fleet communication solutions are expected to fuel the demand growth during the forecast period.

Get Special Pricing on Premium Reports: (Buy Now) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=2586

Moreover, the vehicle fleet communication solution provides short range communication technology, which allows vehicle to vehicle and vehicle to infrastructure communication within a short range. This short range communication acts as a key factor boosting the growth of the vehicle fleet communication system market. Moreover, government organizations of various countries have implemented certain rules and regulations to improve and enhance the performance in vehicle fleet communication market. Thus the mandatory government regulations for safety of citizens is another factor driving the growth of the vehicle fleet communication market.

Key Vendors

Examples of some of the market participants in the global vehicle fleet communication market identified across the value chain include IBM Corporation, Navico, AT&T Inc., Fleetmatics Group PLC, MiTAC International Corporation, TomTom N.V., I.D. Systems, Cisco Systems, Inc., Telogis, and Freeway Fleet Systems.

Global Vehicle Fleet Communication Market: Regional Outlook

The vehicle fleet communication market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Japan, APEJ, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the vehicle fleet communication market, due to the high adoption of advanced technological products and rules and regulations implemented by the government in the region. The demand for vehicle fleet communication is anticipated to grow significantly in Europe and APEJ, owing to the increasing sales of fleet vehicles in these regions. Also, Latin America and Middle East & Africa vehicle fleet communication markets exhibit high potential for growth in the near future, due to the rise in GDP, urbanization and adoption of telematics in these regions.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions: (Customization) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2586

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates