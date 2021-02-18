Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market Trends, Opportunities & Growth Forecast during 2018 2026 // Houston System, La Barriere Automatique, MACS Automated Bollard Systems, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group and RIB Srl

With the growing emphasis on the safety and security in the private and public infrastructures, the Automatic Barriers and Bollards Market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. Increasing preference for automatic parking management system and parking payment system is likely to boost the demand for RFID-based automatic barriers and bollards.

Automatic barriers and bollards serve the function of restricting vehicle entry in multiple indoor and outdoor constructions such as high-security areas, tollbooths and parking lots of hotels, shopping centers and sports centers. Automatic barriers and bollards are either used separately or in combination to ensure a high level of security by preventing entry of unauthorized vehicles.

Automatic barriers and bollards are used as a physical security solutions. Automatic barriers and bollards have significantly reduced the need for gates. In addition, as automatic bollards can be completely retracted below the road surface, they complement the modern infrastructure design. Automatic barriers and bollards with different specifications and easy operational abilities are available in the market at affordable prices. Automatic barriers and bollards find a variety of applications ranging from normal traffic control to complex defense needs.

In the era of automation, rising demand for automatic barriers and bollards with push button, UHF reader, RFID tags, loop detectors, remote control and ANPR camera is estimated to propel the growth of the automatic barriers and bollards market. Expanding urbanization and demand for effective parking systems are expected to bode well for the automatic barriers and bollards market in the near future. Manufacturers in the automatic barriers and bollards market are engaged in delivering a wide variety of automatic access control systems with advanced technologies. As automatic barriers and bollards are used in both urban and industrial applications, manufacturers in the automatic barriers and bollards market provide versatile solutions that are easily and quickly maneuvered.

Asia Pacific: A Lucrative Market for Automatic Barriers and Bollards

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid expansion of the automatic barriers and bollards market. Growing construction projects of smart city and increasing penetration of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) in developing countries of the region present lucrative avenues for the automatic barriers and bollards market.

The automatic barriers and bollards market is likely to witness a surge in demand owing to improving economic scenario and other macroeconomic factors. Increasing investments infrastructure reformation, urbanization and favorable government policies in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region is likely to augur well for the automatic barriers and bollards market. However, higher cost and low consumer awareness are likely to barricade the growth of the automatic barriers and bollards market during the assessment period.

The automatic barriers and bollards market report delivers valuable insights of all the important facets of the automatic barriers and bollards market. The report has segmented the automatic barriers and bollards market on the basis of type, application and region.

Based on the various types of automatic barriers and bollards available the market is sub-segmented into types such as Push Button, Remote Controlled, RFID Tags Reader, Loop Detectors and Others.

By application, the automatic barriers and bollards market is divided into Residential, commercial and industrial application. The automatic barriers and bollards market analysis covers assessment of the market performance across all the key business regions. The region-wise analysis is backed by a holistic and thorough assessment of the market performance in the key countries.

The automatic barriers and bollards market research study profiles key players operating in the automatic barriers and bollards market landscape. The report also delivers vital information regarding key business strategies adopted by prominent market players such as Automatic Systems, Avon Barrier, CAME, Houston System, La Barriere Automatique, MACS Automated Bollard Systems, Magnetic Autocontrol GmbH, Nice S.p.A, Omnitec Group and RIB Srl.

The global market presence of these companies, their product offerings and relative market size have been studies in detail in the automatic barriers and bollards market report. The report also delivers all-inclusive market dynamics which includes exhaustive discussion on the trends, growth drivers, opportunities and market challenges.

