Global Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB) Ballistic Blankets US Standard Market Projections Highlighting Primary Trends until 2026 // Holdfast Systems, Armormax (US), MKU Limited, Armortek, ASL Group, PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, United Shield International, Zafar-Azfar & Co., Aditya Techno Solutions, SDMS Security Products

In the recent years, bomb explosions are widely used as terror weapons which put life into risk and cause high damage to the property. Explosions in many cases occur before the bomb can be neutralized. This has led to the development of Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB) Ballistic Blankets US Standard Market. These blankets are quick and effective against most of the hand grenades & fragments and pipe bombs. Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets are tough and durable with multiple layer of ballistic fabric that represents water repellent and fire retardant outer cover. They provide an effective protection to the explosive generated fragments and shock waves.

Explosive materials are also used for engineering, mining, and military applications. Improper storage of these explosives or near explosion prone area can be protected by bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blanket US standard. Apart from adopting in temporary isolation and shielding of explosives, bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blanket US standard can also be used to protect personnel in barricade situation and as a temporary barrier for VIPs.

Demand for bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets is increasing owing to the compact nature of the product packaging that facilitates ease of carrying from one location to another. Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets help in easy examination of suspected bombs and other explosive devices and also prevent damage to the bomb squad officials and nearby property. Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets are an efficient tool to deal with suspected and unclaimed packages found in sensitive public areas such as railway stations, airports, and other places with increased public presence.

Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market is likely to grow significantly in the coming years with increasing demand from various regions across the globe.

Emergence of bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard products for different threat level including Threat Level 2A, Threat Level 2, Threat Level 3A, and Threat level 3 is anticipated to enhance the lucrativeness of the market. Further, growing end-use applications of the bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard in residential, institutional, and commercial buildings, polices, armies, and others is expected to propel the market growth.

Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB)/Ballistic Blankets US Standard Market: Regional Outlook

Bomb suppress blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market is anticipated to expand significantly in North America with maximum sales generated in the US. The bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market covers seven key regions of the US including New England, The West, The Middle Atlantic, The Midwest, The South, and Southwest. With growing adoption of advanced technology in emerging economies of Asia Pacific, bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market will possibly be lucrative in this region. Further, developed nations of Europe are expected to contribute robust growth in the bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market.

Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB)/Ballistic Blankets US Standard: Key Market Participants

Key players participating in bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market are engaged in improving their product portfolio to meet the arising security requirements. They are further focusing on development of innovative and effective products to expand their customer base. A few of the top players operating in bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets US standard market include: S. Armor Corporation, Fortress Pacific Corporation, Holdfast Systems, Armormax (US), MKU Limited, Armortek, ASL Group, PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH, United Shield International, Zafar-Azfar & Co., Aditya Techno Solutions, SDMS Security Products

