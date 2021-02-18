Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB) Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard Market to Pave Path for Augmented Revenue during the Period 2018-2026 // SDMS Security Products (UK) Holdfast Systems (ZA), ASL Group (UK), EPE (AU), US. Armor Corporation (US)

Bomb explosions have high negative effects on the human body, especially to the people who are close to the blast incident. Apart from military armor, many bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets have been designed to minimize such possible harmful effects to people and property. Dynamiting operations and land excavation for mining purposes mostly results into fragmentation at high velocity which elevates the need for using ballistic blankets. Terror attacks across the globe often emerge with bomb explosions in public sensitive areas, targeting a large number of population. This has led to an increase in the demand for Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB) Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard Market recent years.

Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard are used as means of protection from blast fragmentation of explosive devices including EOD and IEDD. They are portable, flexible, compact, and can be easily folded that enable ease of transportation and rapid deployment. The bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard can be used to cover a suspect to suppress the blast. In addition, they are also used to protect explosives stored in area prone to explosions.

Over the years, there has been an increasing demand for and adoption of bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard products owing to the growing threat scenario at a global level. The bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard can be used by unskilled personnel as well as expert bomb squad which is a key growth driver of its market. Bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market has been gaining high traction in the recent times, with growing adoption as barrier on vehicle windows, protective shield for VIPs, and during barricades.

Different bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard products are capable of handling two types of threats – threat level 1 with a fragment velocity of 400 m/sec V50 standard and threat level 2 with a fragment velocity of 500 m/sec V50 standard. This is anticipated to augment growth of the bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market. Increasing applications of bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard in commercial, residential, institutional buildings, armies, polices and other areas are likely to create potential growth prospects of the market.

Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB)/Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard Market Segmentation:

Global bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market can be segmented on the basis of product type and application.

On the basis of product type, global bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market can be segmented as:

Threat Level 1: fragment velocity 400 m/sec V50 standard

Threat Level 2: fragment velocity 500 m/sec V50 standard

On the basis of application, global bomb suppression blanket (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market can be segmented as:

Commercial Buildings

Residential Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Polices

Armies

Others

Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB)/Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard Market: Regional Outlook

Bomb suppression (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market is likely to witness significantly high growth in North America. Maximum sales of bomb suppression (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard in North America will possibly be generated in the United States. Europe and Asia Pacific are anticipated to be lucrative regions for bomb suppression (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard market. Growing production of bomb suppression (BSB)/ballistic blankets V50 standard in emerging economies such as China and India will continue to shape the market in the near future.

Bomb Suppression Blanket (BSB)/Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard: Key Market Participants

Manufacturers operating in the market for bomb suppression blanket (BSB) ballistic blankets V50 standard products are working to beef up their value chain and product line to stay at the top in the highly competitive bomb suppression blanket (BSB) ballistic blankets V50 standard market. Some of the major players operating in bomb suppression blanket (BSB) ballistic blankets V50 standard market include: PKI Electronic Intelligence GmbH (DE), United Shield International (UK), Armortek (US), Zafar-Azfar & Co.(PK), Aditya Techno Solutions(IN), Fortress Pacific Corporation (TW), Armormax (US), SDMS Security Products (UK) Holdfast Systems (ZA), ASL Group (UK), EPE (AU), US. Armor Corporation (US)

