Bioprocess Containers Market: Booming Biopharma Industry in Emerging Countries

Bioprocess containers are single-use flexible container systems that are utilized in the upstream and downstream processes for sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. These containers are employed in the preparation of cell-media and are a cost-effective alternative to conventional stainless-steel systems.

The global bioprocess containers market is expected to reach USD 1,914.6 million by 2023 from USD 913.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 13.2%.

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing demand for biologics, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, vaccine production using single-use disposable technologies, and the lower risk of cross-contamination.

The booming biopharma industry in emerging countries is also expected to offer a wide range of growth opportunities to players in the market. On the other hand, issues related to leachable and extractables and increasing market consolidation are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

By type, the bioprocess containers market is categorized as 2D bioprocess containers, 3D bioprocess containers, and other containers and accessories. In 2017, the 2D bioprocess containers segment accounted for the largest market share. 2D bioprocess containers are frequently used in cell harvesting and for the transportation of bulk drug products and bulk drug precursors.

The upstream processes segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on application, the bioprocess container market is segmented into process development, upstream process, and downstream process. The upstream processes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. Upstream processes make ample use of bioprocess containers, during fermentation and culture media processing.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

North America accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017, followed by Europe. The rising demand for biopharmaceuticals and advantages associated with the use of bioprocess bags such as their energy efficiency, decreased risk of product cross contamination, and fast implementation are driving the adoption of bioprocess containers in North America.

The US accounted for the largest share of the North American bioprocess market in 2017. The growing focus on biopharmaceutical production is a major driver for this market. Government support for novel biologics production has triggered R&D activity in the country, thereby making it an attractive destination for biologics manufacturing.

Leading Companies

The key players in the bioprocess containers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Fenner PLC (UK), Meissner (US), Rim Bio (US), and Fluids Control (Argentina).