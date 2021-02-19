Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions

Autonomous mobile robots perform informed and un-coerced tasks with an extreme level of precision. Autonomous mobile robots function in fields such as household cleaning & maintenance, space flight, delivery of goods & services, and waste water treatment.

Usually, autonomous mobile robots exist as a separate entity in an industry, but within the stringent confines of the direct environment. This is due to the fact that for an industrial autonomous mobile robot, the factory workplace is challenging to function in as the processes are likely to contain chaotic and unpredictable variables.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Segmentation

On the basis of functional ability, the global autonomous mobile robots market can be segmented into the following:

Self-maintenance

Task performance

Task perception

Environmental perception

Autonomous navigation

Other abilities (Self-learning, reasoning, etc.)

Currently, autonomous mobile robot manufacturers are focused on continuous upgradation and addition of functional abilities to the autonomous mobile robot technology.

On the basis of application, the global autonomous mobile robots market can be segmented as follows:

Military

Residential maintenance

Commercial operations

Industrial automation

Among all the applications, industrial automation applications that involve autonomous mobile robots are expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Regional Outlook

Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global autonomous mobile robots market and is estimated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of autonomous mobile robots market in North America can be attributed to the ever-rising trend of building and industrial automation. Increasing adoption of autonomous mobile robots in the military sector is expected to provide a boost to the autonomous mobile robots market in the region.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global autonomous mobile robots market include Teradyne, Inc.; General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.; Mobile Industrial Robots ApS; Aviation Industry Corporation of China; SMP Robotics; Aethon Inc.; Swisslog Holding AG; Clearpath Robotics Inc.; Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz; WM Robots LLC and Kongsberg Maritime AS.

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size & Forecast, 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Autonomous Mobile Robots Technology

Value Chain

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Autonomous Mobile Robots Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Peru Rest of Latin America



Europe EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain) UK BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg) NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden) Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Republic, etc.) Rest of Europe



CIS & Russia

Japan

APEJ Greater China India Korea ASEAN Countries Rest of APEJ



Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey Iran Israel South Africa Rest of MEA



