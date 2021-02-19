Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone (MEHQ) Market Business Analysis, New Innovation | Share, Revenue, And Sales Till 2028

Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is an organic compound and synthetic derivative of hydroquinone. Mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) is also known by names such as mequinole, 4-hydroxy anisole, para-guaiacol, etc. MEHQ is commercially manufactured by the hydroxylation of anisole or by free radical reaction between p-benzoquinone and methanol. MEHQ is widely used in dermatology.

MEHQ is the main ingredient in topical drugs which are used for skin depigmentation. The drug is commonly formulated by the addition of an ethanolic solution of 2% MEHQ and 0.01% of tretinoin by mass. The drug is generally prescribed by dermatologists for the treatment of solar liver spots, age spots, or solar lentigines. Low dosage of MEHQ can be used in combination with Q- switched laser to de-pigment the skin of patients having disseminated idiopathic vitiligo. MEHQ is also widely used as a polymerization inhibitor in the manufacturing of various monomers such as acrylics, methacrylics and other acrylates, vinyl acetate monomers, etc.,

Segmentation

The global mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry and application.

The global mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) market is segmented on the basis of its end use industry:

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Petrochemicals

Polymers

Leather & Textile

Others

The global mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) market is segmented on the basis of its application:

Intermediates

Stabilizers

Additives

Polymerization Inhibitors

Antioxidants

Others

Mono Methyl Ether of Hydroquinone Market (MEHQ): Regional Outlook

Pharmaceutical and polymer industries are rapidly growing in regions such Asia Pacific and Latin America. Apart from pharmaceutical and polymer industries, the agrochemical industry is also showing good growth, which makes these prominent markets for mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ). The cosmetics and personal care industry has shown good growth in the Middle East. Petrochemical industries are also growing in this region. The agrochemical industry is growing at a good pace in regions such as Africa. Due to these factors, MEA is expected to be a potential market region for MEHQ. Regions such as North America and Western Europe are matured markets as compared to others, owing to which, these regions can be considered as steady markets for MEHQ

Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global mono methyl ether of hydroquinone (MEHQ) market identified across the value chain include:

Solvay

Clean Science

Alfa Aesar

A.B Enterprises

TCI Chemicals

