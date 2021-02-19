Edible Flowers Market: Upcoming Demand, Growth Analysis & Forecast 2031

Edible Flowers Market: Overview

Edible flowers are used as garnishing agents and flavoring ingredients in different food dishes. Edible flowers are used for various health benefits and increasing recommendations from nutritional experts are positively impacting the market for edible flowers. The wide range of practical applications of the edible flowers leads to an increase in demand for edible flowers from consumers over the forecast period.

The rise in the nutraceutical and food industry is likely to expand the market for edible flowers. The growing food garnishing and nutritional food additives industry will have a positive impact on the edible flowers market.

The new developments in the nutraceutical ingredients industry have led to an increase in the use of edible flowers due to its nutritional and flavoring properties. The increased consumption of edible flowers for rare dietary essential components are likely to expand the market for edible flowers.

Edible Flowers Market: Market Dynamics

Rising use of edible flowers as a supplement in the nutraceutical and food & beverages industry and the pharmaceutical industry is the key driver for the growth of the global edible flowers market. Additionally, the demand for natural and organic nutraceutical supplements is expected to create the demand for edible flowers market. Moreover, the growing demand for skin health boosters & anti-aging supplements is expected to increase the demand for edible flowers market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the booming nutritional food industry across the globe is expected to have a positive impact on the global edible flowers market. The rising expenditure on nutraceutical products and skin rejuvenation supplements are likely to expand the nutraceutical supplements industry, which is expected to push the demand for edible flowers.

Moreover, the direct use of edible flowers as food and as an additive in food products is in demand due to its broad applications including its health benefits, usage as flavoring agent and garnishing agent, etc are likely to boost the growth of the edible flowers market.

Edible Flowers Market: Market Segmentation

Edible flowers market is segmented into different parts based on the flower type, application and geography.

Based on flower type, the edible flowers market is segmented into:

Hibiscus

Jasmine

Rose

Marigold

Orchids

Lavender

Others

Based on Application, the edible flowers market is segmented into:

Food

Beverages

Garnishing

Bakery

Other Applications

Edible Flowers Market: Regional Outlook

Edible flowers market is expected to register a healthy growth across all the geographies during the forecast period — the rising nutritional food additives and ingredients industry across the globe are likely to push the market for edible flowers. The emerging economies are expected to create notable demand for edible flowers as there is lucrative growth in the nutraceutical supplement industry. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) represents a considerably high market growth for edible flowers, and the edible flowers market is expected to grow at a significantly high growth rate due to the increasing population and changing food and healthy habitats. China and India’s developing market is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the edible flowers market. North America is a growing market due to high per capita income and the consumers’ high expenditure on the natural nutraceutical and natural nutritional supplement products, which are likely to boost the edible flowers market.

However, adverse impact on the consumers due to hypersensitivity of the edible flowers and pollen grains have been registered with health institutions, which are likely to hamper the growth of the global edible flowers market during the forecast period.

Edible Flowers Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the edible flowers market are Cottage Botanicals, Maddocks Farm Organics, Fresh Origins, Nouvelle Fresh, Sainsbury’s, Nurtured in Norfolk, J&P Park Acquisitions, Inc., Petite Ingredient, Herbs Unlimited and among others.

