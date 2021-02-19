Motor Lamination Material Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2028

Motor lamination materials are materials that are used in the fabrication of the motor unit. These materials enhance the properties of the motor unit & reduce losses. In the commercial market, motor lamination is often referred to as stator lamination & rotor lamination. Motor lamination materials are the metal part of the stator & rotor comprises thin lamination sheets piled together. Motor lamination materials can be stacked, welded and bonded together, depending upon the need of the application.

Motor Lamination Material Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product Type, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented into:

Steel Silica-steel Cold-rolled Grain-oriented

Nickel Alloys

Cobalt Alloys

Others

On the basis of Application, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented into:

Electrical stators/rotors

Electric motors

Magnetic coils

Transformers

Others

On the basis of End use, the Motor Lamination Material Market can be segmented as:

Consumer Appliances

Power Infrastructure

Construction

Oil Gas Energy

Others

Motor Lamination Material Market: Region Wise Trends

The growing construction industry demands advanced construction equipment in order to cater the unmet needs. With this expansion in construction industry, it is expected that the industry will create growth space for Motor Lamination Material manufacturers in North America & Europe. India, China and SEA & other pacific countries are likely to generate optimum opportunities for Motor Lamination Material manufacturers due to industrial expansion and expanding automotive & construction industry.

Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in APAC region will augment the growth of the Motor Lamination Material market. Latin America, Middle-East Africa and Eastern Europe are turning into emerging regions & manufacturing hubs for motor assemblies. It is expected that these regions will create significant sales in the Motor Lamination Material market.

Examples of some of the market participants across the value chain of the Global Motor Lamination Material Market include:

Big River Steel

Alliance Steel

Metglas

Tempel

Sinotech

LCS Company

Wingard Manufacturing Solutions

Polaris Laser Laminations

Advanced Technology & Materials Co., Ltd

TEUK Limited

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

