Aviation Carpet Market Insights with Key Company Profiles – Forecast to 2028

Commercial and private aircrafts worldwide are generally equipped with a range of soft goods including aviation carpets that not only enhance the aesthetic value but also improve noise absorption and dampening of vibration.

As quality standards are of high importance in the aviation industry, the carpets are developed with special attention given to color, material, design and durability.

The aviation carpets are made of various kinds of materials including wool, nylon, polyamide, wool-polyamide combination, and nylon-wool combination.

Global demand for aviation carpets has been witnessing an exponential rise in the recent years, owing to expansion of aviation industry along with the need to ensure safety and comfort of passengers.

Aviation Carpet Market: Segmentation

The global aviation carpet market can be segmented on the basis of material type and application.

Based on material type, the global aviation carpet market is segmented into:

Wool

Nylon

Polyamide

Wool/Polyamide

Wool/Nylon

Based on application, the global aviation carpet market is segmented into:

Commercial Aircraft

Defense/Military Aircraft

Helicopters

Others

Aviation Carpet Market – Notable Developments

SCS Interiors, Scott Group Studio, Botany Weaving, OmnAvia Interiors, LLC, Aircraft Interior Products, Inc., Vandana Carpets, DESSO Aviation, B.I.C. Carpets, Spectra Interior Products, Mohawk, Luxia Innovation, Lantal Textiles, Haeco, BACC, Aerofloor, CAP Carpet, Haima Carpet, Airworthy Aerospace, Anjou Aeronautique, Delos Aircraft, Neotex, Cabernet Carpets, and Wilton Weavers are among the leading players operating in the aviation carpet market.

Aviation Carpet Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified across the value chain of the global aviation carpet market include:

SCS Interiors

Lantal

DESSO AVIATION

LUXIA INNOVATION

Vandana Carpets

MOHAWK CARPET, LLC

Aircraft Interior Products, Inc.

Spectra Interior Products

OmnAvia Interiors, LLC

B.I.C. CARPETS

BOTANY WEAVING

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

CIS and Russia

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

