Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market Evaluation Targets Advancement Anticipated until 2028

The transportation industry, one of the leading contributors of polluting agents to the environment due to the mounting numbers of vehicles across the globe, has been under the radar of environmentalists for a long while. To change the situation, the strict regulations imposed on vehicle-makers to bring to the market vehicles with higher rate of fuel efficiency are force-feeding the vehicle of development in the automotive industry.

On the way to being more fuel efficient, engine downsizing and lighter vehicle parts are some of the most notable changes to have been observed in vehicles of late.

In order to make vehicles and their engines lighter, automobile manufacturers are demanding suppliers to provide lightweight sheet metal components to support the performance of lighter vehicle engines.

Aluminum and steel sheet metals are being designed in much more refined and thinner forms as compared to old times in order to make them applicable for lighter automobile applications.

These factors are expected to be the key factors to drive the global market for automotive sheet metal components market over the next few years.

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: Segmentation

The Automotive Sheet Metal Components market can be segmented by product type, vehicle type and distribution channel.

By material type, the automotive sheet metal components market can be segmented as:

Aluminum

Steel

By application, the automotive sheet metal components market can be segmented as:

Interior

Drivetrain

Engine

Exterior

Chassis

By distribution channel, the automotive sheet metal components market can be segmented as:

Offline Sales

Online Sales

Automotive Sheet Metal Components Market: Regional Outlook

The market for automotive sheet metal components is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Growing application of automotive sheet metal components in all types of vehicles is expected to propel growth of the overall automotive sheet metal components market in the near future.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive sheet metal components market identified across the value chain include:

Novelis Inc.

Aleris International Inc.

Mayville Engineering Company Inc.

O’Neal Manufacturing Services

General Stamping and Metal Works

Larsen Manufacturing, LLC

Amada Co. Ltd.

Paul Craemer GmbH

Frank Dudley Ltd.

Omax Autos Ltd.

