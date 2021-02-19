Outdoor Furniture Market Key Players, Industry Overview and Supply Chain Analysis 2021 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the report published by the professionals, in 2018, the scope of the global Outdoor Furniture Market was appreciated at US$ 16.8 billion. It is estimated to develop by a 5.9% CAGR during the period of forecast and extend up to US$ 25.0 billion by the completion of 2025.

Increasing business of real estate and metropolitan residents are the important influences motivating the outdoor furniture industry. In addition, growing per head earnings performs the significant role in powering the development of the business.

Additionally, developed power of expenditure of the customers and increasing inclination of traveling have caused in growing travelers throughout the world. The inclinations can be witnessed mostly in hill stations, shore line regions and additional colossal spaces. Sequentially, this leads to growing number of open spaces, public gardens, resorts and hotels, in that way boosting the demand for outdoor furniture.

In resorts, hotels and residential areas, outdoor furniture mainly discovers its use. Demand for outdoor furniture is increasing in emerging nations similar to China, India, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore. Choice of a furniture rest on numerous aspects for example crack proof, insect resistance, pest & fungus repulsion and weatherproof.

Manufacturing companies are moving in the direction of environmentally friendly materials for example moso bamboo. This is durable than oak wood. In the sector of commercial the use of outdoor furniture is growing by a faster speed. Increasing inclination for traveling, search of different places, and altering way of life are the important reasons increasing the development of the sector. Owing to the said reasons, the number of companies are focused on the commercial sector, to make the most of their sales.

The global outdoor furniture market can be classified by End Use, Type of Material and Sales Network, Type of Product Region. By End Use, it can be classified as: Residential, Commercial. By Type of Material, it can be classified as: Metal, Wood, and Plastic. By Sales Network, it can be classified as: Rental Stores, Discount Stores, Manufacturer Stores, Direct to Consumer, Retail Stores, e-Commerce Stores and others. By Type of Product, it can be classified as: Loungers & Daybeds, Seating Sets, Dining Sets, Tables, Chairs and additional products.

Some of the important companies for outdoor furniture market are: Lloyd Flanders, Keter Group, Ashely Industries, Agio International Company Limited, Brown Jordan, and Inter Ikea Group.

Outdoor Furniture Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

MEA

UAE

CSA

Brazil

