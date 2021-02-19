eClinical Solutions Market Raw Material Outlook, Technology Overview and Key Market Opportunities

Felton, Calif., USA, Feb. 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global eClinical Solutions Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global eClinical solutions market size is predicted to value at USD 12.05 million by 2025, during the forecast period. The market is subject to undergo a substantial growth due to the rise in the R&D activities by number of bio-pharma and healthcare organizations, growing use of automated solutions in medical trials, and rise in the customer-base.

Key Players:

Oracle

PAREXEL International Corporation

Medidata Solution, Inc.

Bioclinica

DATATRAK International, Inc.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

eClinicalWorks

IBM Watson Health

OmniComm Systems, Inc.

eClinical Solutions

Growth Drivers:

Various advanced technologies such as electronic data capture via Wi-Fi enabled devices in the field of clinical trials, has led to rapid development in eClinical solutions industry in recent years. The constant need for tracing and diagnosis of clinical data is influencing the clinics and hospitals to adopt of efficient clinical solutions, thus escalating market growth over forecast period. Additionally, the crucial need for highly efficient clinical process is poised to influence the growth of the industry. Globally, the eClinical solutions industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 13.6% in the forecast period, thus providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the eClinical solutions market.

Latest trend associated with outsourcing of medical trials to the contract research organizations (CROs), growing number of these organizations, and environmental & life sciences are helping eClinical solutions industry to acquire immense traction in the upcoming years. Also, numerous research programs across the globe to implement low cost modules are responsible for stirring up the need for eClinical systems. Furthermore, digital revolution in the healthcare sector and ever-changing inclination towards the current data centric trends are expanding the reach of the market.

The constant need to embed clinical IT solutions is growing because of the large sets of data produced between clinical development procedures. eClinical systems provide a common source of data to allow cost optimization by removing undesired data entry and limiting need for online verification technique and data authentication rate. Growing awareness associated with the use of the eClinical solutions is advancing market growth during forecast period.

Product Outlook:

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Analytics Platforms

Clinical Data Integration Platforms

Safety Solutions

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise adoption of modern techniques in healthcare sector and presence of prominent industry players in the region. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the eClinical solutions industry with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with growing need for medical infrastructure and increasing occurrence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

