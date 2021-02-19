Connected Worker Solutions Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Posted on 2021-02-19 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Fact.MR

Globally, the connected worker solutions market is expected to witness bodacious growth over the forecast period by virtue of growing concerns regarding employee safety and increasing throughput.

 

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2956

Connected worker solutions finds use among an extensive range of industry verticals, with manufacturing being its niche industry. Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors that are expected to fuel demand for connected worker solutions over the coming years. The report tracks various trends in 20+ high-growth countries, and also details how the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on this industry.

Historical & Future Projections

Over the historical period, 2015-2019, the global connected worker solutions market expanded at a downright CAGR of 19.9%. Digitalization, enhancing productivity, and industry 4.0 have been prime bellwethers for growth over the forecast period.

Supply chain digitalization with the integration of connected worker solutions within the plant is ensuring potential growth of the market. IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) implementation for increasing productivity of the plant as well as ensuring wellbeing of employees is poised to drive market growth over the forecast period.

To get exclusive insights on the keyword market, request for methodology here@ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2956

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the connected worker solutions market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, size of enterprise, industry vertical, and key regions.

By Component
  • Hardware
  • Headgear
  • Glasses
  • Mobile Devices / Tabs
  • VR Headsets
  • Sensors / RFID
  • Network Devices
  • Tools & Software
  • Services
By Size of Enterprise
  • Small and Medium Enterprises
  • Large Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals and Materials
  • Food & Beverages
  • Industrial Goods Machinery
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Mining and Metal
  • Others
Region
  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”

 

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here@ https://www.factmr.com/report/connected-worker-market/toc

 

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!