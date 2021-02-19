Connected Worker Solutions Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2020 to 2030

Globally, the connected worker solutions market is expected to witness bodacious growth over the forecast period by virtue of growing concerns regarding employee safety and increasing throughput.

Connected worker solutions finds use among an extensive range of industry verticals, with manufacturing being its niche industry. Fact.MR, in its latest research report, offers insights on key factors that are expected to fuel demand for connected worker solutions over the coming years. The report tracks various trends in 20+ high-growth countries, and also details how the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on this industry.

Historical & Future Projections

Over the historical period, 2015-2019, the global connected worker solutions market expanded at a downright CAGR of 19.9%. Digitalization, enhancing productivity, and industry 4.0 have been prime bellwethers for growth over the forecast period.

Supply chain digitalization with the integration of connected worker solutions within the plant is ensuring potential growth of the market. IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) implementation for increasing productivity of the plant as well as ensuring wellbeing of employees is poised to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the connected worker solutions market with detailed segmentation on the basis of component, size of enterprise, industry vertical, and key regions.

By Component Hardware Headgear

Glasses Mobile Devices / Tabs VR Headsets

Sensors / RFID

Network Devices Tools & Software

Services By Size of Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises By Industry Vertical Manufacturing

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Chemicals and Materials

Food & Beverages

Industrial Goods Machinery

Pharmaceuticals

Mining and Metal

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

