Landscape Lighting Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2018 to 2028

The development of energy-efficient and economic LEDs lighting products has broaden the application of the LED lights including the outdoors also. Due to advancements in landscape lighting technology, (such as the use of chip-on-board technology) landscape lighting are being adopted significantly. Moreover, the day and night monitoring of the outside environment is done with the help of the landscape lighting.

The landscape lighting market is expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the promising application of landscape lighting inside the house and in roadways also.

The modern landscape lighting is expected to encourage people to switch from conventional lighting solutions to LED landscape lighting solutions due to the advanced features of the landscape lighting market.

In addition, the arrival of efficient and smart technologies, such as daylight sensors and control systems (for the remote monitoring of smart street lights) provide a rise in potential opportunities for the landscape lighting market.

Landscape Lighting Market: Segmentation

The landscape lighting market can be segmented based on lighting type, application and end users.

On the basis of lighting type, the landscape lighting market can be segmented into:

High-intensity discharge (HID) lamps

High-emitting diode (LED) light

Fluorescent lights

Plasma lamps

Others

On the basis of application, the landscape lighting market can be segmented into:

Streets

Highways

Parking lots

Gardens, parks

Business parks

Stadiums

Tunnels

Others

On the basis of end user, the landscape lighting market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Landscape Lighting Market: Key Players

Some key players in the landscape lighting market are Syska LED, Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric, Hubbell, OSRAM, Cree Inc., Eaton, Dialight, Virtual Extension, and Zumtobel Group AG. These companies are expected to influence the landscape lighting market during the forecast period also.

