Decanter Centrifuge Market– Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 to 2028

Decanter centrifuge is a device used in separation, which is based on the rotational speed and density of components. Decanter centrifuge is used to separate different forms of components like solid, liquid and gaseous. Decanter centrifuge is used to process raw materials of various industries such as food processing industries, mineral processing industry, chemical, pharmaceutical and water treatment industry, etc. The wide range of practical applications of the decanter centrifuge in the end-use industries is expected to increase the demand over the forecast period.

Decanter centrifuge can raise the potential of the separation process by using centrifugal forces generated by rotations, which can be helpful in many industries for the removal of complete moisture from the solid products, hence used in the two-phase separation process. Decanter centrifuge is also known as a solid bowl centrifuge and is used for the continuous separation of different density components.

Decanter Centrifuge Market: Market Segmentation

The decanter centrifuge market has segmented into different parts based on the product type, end-user industries and geography. The decanter centrifuge is commonly used in the various minerals processing industries and industrial waste treatment plants.

Based on product type, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Two Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Three Phase Decanter Centrifuge

Clarifying Decanter Centrifuge

Other Types

Based on end-user industry, the decanter centrifuge market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Oils & Biofuels

Chemicals Industry

Pharmaceutical

Mineral Processing Industry

Industrial Waste management industry

Key Players

Some of the major players in the decanter centrifuge market are Flottweg SE, Alfa Laval Inc., Phoenix Process Equipment, Aaron Equipment Company Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Haus Europe B.V., Gruppo Pieralisi, Hiller GmbH, Andritz Group, Hutchison Hayes Separation Inc., among others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the decanter centrifuge market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report for decanter centrifuge provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, product type and end use industry.

The Decanter Centrifuge market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Decanter Centrifuge regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

Oceania (Australia & New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

The Decanter centrifuge report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report for Decanter Centrifuge provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Decanter centrifuge market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

