Automotive PTC Heater Market – Scope and Opportunities Analysis 2018-2026

The heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems play a significant role in the passenger’s comfort in any vehicles. The efficiency of today’s internal combustion engines has increased significantly, dissipating lesser heat to the cooling system of the internal combustion engine. Such engines with little amount of excess heat are not able heat up the passenger cabin significantly in cold days.

Key Segments

Automotive PTC Heater market can be classified on the basis of sales channel and vehicle type. The vehicle type segment of Automotive PTC Heater incorporates conventional vehicles and electric vehicles. On the basis of distribution channel the Automotive PTC Heater can be classified as OEM (Original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. Based on electric vehicle type the global Automotive PTC Heater market can be divided as EV, HEV and PHEV. The electric vehicles segment is projected to hold a significant value share in automotive PTC heater market over the projected period.

 

The Automotive PTC Heater Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

The Automotive PTC Heater Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Russia, Rest of Europe)
  • East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Rest of South Asia)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

The Automotive PTC Heater report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The Automotive PTC Heater report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The Automotive PTC Heater report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

 

