Body Composition Analyzers Market Worth $668.16 Million – Analysis of Industry Segments and Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ — Body composition analysis is the process to evaluate the amount of fat, muscle, and bone in the body. It gives the precise measurement of body fat in relation to lean body mass. Evaluation of body composition is essential in order to determine the risks associated with high or low levels of body fat. The growth of the overall body composition analyzers market can be contributed to rise in obese population across the globe, growing health and fitness consciousness among people, increasing government initiatives to encourage physical activity and technological advancements. In the coming years, the body composition analyzers market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients is driving the growth of this market;

Fitness clubs and wellness centers;

Over the past few years, the number of fitness clubs has increased significantly as a result of the growing focus on health and fitness among people. At gyms and wellness centers, body composition analyzers not only measure the amount of body fat for weight loss but also provide complete body composition assessment to maintain health.

Academic & research centers;

Academic & research centers conduct various studies to evaluate and understand the accuracy of various body composition analyzers. Over the years, studies have identified body composition as an important part of the overall fitness of individuals and hence a number of research activities are focusing on using relevant information about body composition for preventing obesity and the associated diseases.

Based on product;

Segmented into bio-impedance analyzer, dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), skin fold Calipers, air displacement plethysmography (ADP) and hydrostatic weighing. The bio-impedance analyzer is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzers market, by product in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. This large share can be attributed to the simplicity, low cost, and better accuracy as compared to other body composition analyzers.

Based on end users;

Segmented into hospitals, fitness clubs and wellness centers, academic and research centers. In 2016, hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market, by end users in 2016 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rise in osteoporosis cases, increasing adoption of body composition analyzers to assess the nutritional status in patients and increasing health consciousness among masses.

Geographical Scenario: On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the body composition analyzer market. Its large share can be attributed to rising obesity rates and increasing health clubs and fitness centers in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific market is slated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising trend of overweight and obesity in China, and foothold of local players in Japan.

Global Leaders: The major players in body composition analyzers market include InBody Co., Ltd (South Korea), Tanita Corporation (Japan), Omron Corporation (Japan), Hologic, Inc. (U.S.) and GE Healthcare (U.S.) among others.