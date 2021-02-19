Freight Wagons Market : Big Players Focusing On Product Advancements For Business Expansion 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR

Freight Wagons are the unpowered railway vehicles that are utilized for the transportation of goods through railway network. Transportation through freight wagons are more economical as compared to road transportation. The load carrying capacity of freight wagons is high and also ease to operate for loading and unloading the goods.

There are different type of freight wagons are available for different applications such as hopper wagons are for fertilizer and grains, open-top wagons, covered wagons for steel, coal, ore and timber, flat wagons, double-deck container flat wagons & tank wagons are for all types of chemicals & liquids.

These all freight wagons designed in an economical way that they have great loading capacity and simple handling. Now a days, the manufacturers of freight wagons are focusing on developing high loading capacity wagons that are more durable, reliable and light in weight.

Freight Wagons Market: Segmentation

The global Freight Wagons market can be segmented on the basis of wagons type and material

On the basis of wagons type, Freight Wagons market can be segmented as:

  • Covered Wagons
  • Flat Wagons
  • Tank Wagons
  • Containers
  • Open-top Wagons
  • Side Dump Wagons
  • Hopper Wagons
  • Special Wagons

On the basis of material, Freight Wagons market can be segmented as:

  • Steel
  • Cast Iron
  • Alloys

Freight Wagons Market: Regional Outlook

Europe and North America are projected to witness healthy growth in the nearby future. Positive economic growth expectation from developing countries of Latin America is projected for a significant growth due to improving infrastructure of the region.

Increasing awareness regarding public transportation in the developing regions such as China, India is one of the key factor for the growth of Freight Wagons market. China and India are expected to hold significant share in the freight wagons market owing to widespread and longest railway network

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Freight Wagons Market, identified across the value chain include:

  • Zhuzhou Rolling Stock Works
  • Skoda Transportation GmbH
  • CRRC Corporation Limited
  • CSR Wuchang Rolling Stock Works
  • Duro Dakovic Holding d.d.
  • AS Skinest Rail
  • Transmashholding
  • SABB S.A.
  • AmstedMaxionk

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.

We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A, franklin. arnold
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

