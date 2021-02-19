Syngas Catalyst Market: Industry Research, Growth Trends and Opportunities During 2018 to 2028

Syngas, also known as synthesis gas, is a mixture of different elements such as hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. Syngas catalysts are used to make synthetic natural gas, ammonia, and methanol.

Syngas catalysts are used for multiple applications such as the production of bio-fuel. Moreover, methanol is produced by the catalytic reaction of syngas. Copper-Zinc Oxide with Aluminum Oxide or Chromium (III) Oxide (Cu – ZnO- Al2O3/Cu-ZnO-Cr2O3) is the most commonly used syngas catalyst, and is adopted by several companies with different atomic ratios. For instance, BASF uses pre-reforming and SNG as syngas catalysts.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Segmentation

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of end-use industries:

  • Oil & Gas
  • Petrochemicals & Fertilizers
  • Polymers
  • Biofuels
  • Pharmaceuticals

The global syngas catalyst market has been segmented on the basis of application:

  • Hydrogen Synthesis
  • Ammonia Synthesis
  • Methanol Synthesis

Syngas Catalyst Market: Regional Outlook

China expects an increase in coal consumption by 2020, which results in the gasification process, and as syngas catalysts is required in the gasification process, the demand for syngas catalysts is expected to increase significantly. The gasification and fertilizer industries have been growing at a healthy rate and are expected to continue to grow during the coming years.

Syngas Catalyst Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the participants involved in the global syngas catalyst market are:

  • Clariant
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Haldor Topsoe
  • Sun Chemical Technology
  • BASF
  • UNICAT catalyst technologies
  • Saipem
  • The Linde Group

The report covers exhaustive analysis on,

  • Market segments
  • Market dynamics
  • Market size
  • supply and demand scenario
  • Current trends/issues/challenges in the market
  • Competition and companions involved
  • Technology used
  • Value chain

Regional analysis includes,

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)
  • Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics)
  • Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, CIS)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea)
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

