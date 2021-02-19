LPWAN Market || SWOT, Industry Analysis (2018 to 2028) & Opportunity Assessment

LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Network) doesn’t refer to any particular technology, instead is used to define a network designed to communicate wirelessly with lower power over other networks, including satellite, cellular, or WiFi. The LPWAN wireless technology has gained notable recognition as a leading wireless connectivity solution for the Internet of Things (IoT), in recent years.

LPWAN makes a better option over traditional wireless technologies, owing to its powerful performance characteristics. LPWAN is designed to draw low-power, even during wide area coverage. The growing adoption of LPWAN in machines can be attributed to its fundamentally different ways of working over traditional connectivity solutions.

LPWAN Market – Segmentation

Based on the Product, the LPWAN market is segmented into

SIGFOX

LoRaWAN

Weigthless

NB-IoT

Others

Based on the applications, the LPWAN market is segmented into

Utilities

Smart City

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare Applications

Others

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the LPWAN market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, and historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

The research report provides analysis and information according to LPWAN market segments such as geographies, application and industry.

LPWAN market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

LPWAN Market Segments

LPWAN Market Dynamics

LPWAN Market Size

LPWAN Market Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges in LPWAN Market

Competition & Companies involved in LPWAN Market

Technology in LPWAN Market

Value Chain

LPWAN market regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada) LPWAN market

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru) LPWAN market

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe) LPWAN market

CIS and Russia LPWAN market

Asia-Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, South Korea) LPWAN market

Japan LPWAN market

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel) LPWAN market

The LPWAN report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with LPWAN market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on LPWAN market segments and geographies.

