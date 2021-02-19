Heated Jackets Market 2019 to 2029 Explore Future Growth With Top Players

Heated jackets are heated gears mostly wore by professionals in low-temperature conditions in order to carry out the outdoor activities, mainly jobsites, DIY professionals etc. which can be stored & cleaned easily. Cold places are the primary hotspots for the sales of heated jackets.

Heated jackets provide comfort and warmth on the jobsites, mainly fitted with a USB power source that not only transfers the heating power from the battery to the heated jacket but can also charge up to two USB-compatible power tools or electronic devices at the same time.

Outer shells of heated jackets are built with durable fabrics that are wind and water resistant. Some heated jackets are fitted with LED controller with a variety of temperature settings. For maximum comfort and heat retention, the manufacturers utilize polyester thermal liners in their heated jackets. From leisure activities to heavy duty jobs in adverse weather situations, heated jackets find their application.

Global Heated Jackets Market: Segments

The global heated jackets market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel, end-use, application, and region

On the basis of the sales channel, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Online

Offline

On the basis of the end-use, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Men

Women

On the basis of the application, the global heated jackets market can be segmented as:

Construction

Leisure

DIY

Auxiliary Applications (mainly Outdoor)

Global Heated Jackets Market: Regional Outlook

The low popularity of heated jackets in China, India, and South East Asia countries, the heated jackets market is highly concentrated in North America and Western Europe. Most of the heated jackets’ manufacturers are operating in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Further.

Global Heated Jackets Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global heated jackets market discerned across the value chain include:

Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Duralogic USA, LLC (Ravean)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

H2C Brands, LLC

Makita

Blaze Wear

Ororo

DeWalt

Heated Wear Gerbing Gyde

The research report – Heated Jackets presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. The study on Heated Jackets market also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Heated Jackets market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

