Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Insights and Trends 2019, Forecast to 2029

Light gauge steel framing is very similar to wood framed construction in principle. In steel construction the wooden framing members are replaced with thin steel sections.

The steel sections used here are called cold formed sections. Cold formed steel is shaped by guiding thin sheets of steel through a series of rollers, each roller changing the shape very slightly, with the net result of converting a flat sheet of steel into a C or S-shaped section.

The steel used here are zinc coated or zinc or aluminum coated to protect it from corrosion. The thickness of this coating can be varied to suit a range of environments. In the last few years, the light gauge market has gained popularity among SMEs, due to their multiple advantages.

Regional Analysis

The global light gauge steel framing market is segmented into eight regions: North America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America holds the highest market share in the light gauge steel framing market with the U.S. being the major market for light gauge steel framing followed by Europe.

The market for light gauge steel framing in East Asia and South Asia regions has also increased and is anticipated to rise further in the coming years. China and India spend a substantial amount on road construction and infrastructure from the total GDP Contribution. The demand for Light Gauge Steel Framing in Japan is rising at a robust pace owing to the increasing infrastructure and industrialization.

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market- Key Segments

According to the product type, the light gauge steel framing are segmented as:

Skeleton Steel Framing

Wall Bearing Steel Framing

Long Span Steel Framing

According to the application, the light gauge steel framing are segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Light Gauge Steel Framing Market- Key Manufacturers

Some of the major key players in the light gauge steel framing market are MGI Infra Private Limited, Nipani Infra and Industries Private Limited, among other prominent players.

