Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Opportunities Before and After COVID-19 Crisis Impact Assessment Analysis 2020 2030 // Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Evonik Industries, Taekyung, Sukgyung, Sakai Chemical Industry, Titan Kogyo, Kobo Products, American Elements, Croda,

The titanium dioxide nanoparticles market value is estimated to surpass US$ 458.5Mn in 2020 and grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Titanium dioxide nanoparticles are a key material used in cosmetics and beauty products which offer brightening and whitening properties. An increased interest in nanotechnology along with an extensive application of titanium dioxide nanoparticles in various fields is significantly contributing to the market growth.

Check detailed analysis of ABC market by Application, Segment & Regions here: (sample) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4837

The advent of titanium dioxide nanoparticles has caused a sharp decline in demand for organic materials used earlier in cosmetic products. In the recent past, these nanoparticles have gained high popularity and used interchangeably with zinc oxide nanoparticles to enhance the SPF (Sun protection factor) of skincare products. Aforementioned factors portray an image of rapid expansion of the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market, providing numerous opportunities for the players to improve their market share.

Key Takeaways of Global Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

The global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 381 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020.

In terms of crystal structure, anatase continues to influence growth strategies of market players, accounting for more than one-third of the total market value.

Application in catalyst is anticipated to lose around 60BPS during the forecast period.

Personal care products emerge as a key application area and are set to grow at a robust CAGR of 4.8% through 2030.

East Asia leads the global market and accounts for more than 4.5kilo tons of titanium dioxide nanoparticles production which cater to the requisite demand from application-based industries in the region.

“Demand of titanium dioxide nanoparticles from cosmetic manufacturers is set to provide thrust to the market growth by 4th quarter of CY2020,”says the Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Research Report for specific research solutions: (Customization) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4837

Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market Shows Fair Level of Fragmentation

The titanium dioxide nanoparticles market is fairly fragmented with key players such as Showa Denko K.K and Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha accounting for relatively high share of the market revenue. Though the market is fairly fragmented, penetration of the new entrants is low. Rest of the products launched by the Tier-2 and Tier-3 stakeholders have gained regional presence and are trying to penetrate the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market.

COVID-19 Impact on Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy in several ways. Demand for various products across several industrial verticals has fallen, directly impacting production. Supply chains have been disrupted, causing a gap in the demand-supply equation. A significant market crunch is anticipated for the cosmetics market, attributed to shortfalls in demand for personal grooming products. As the market growth is set to gain its pace with rise in demand for titanium dioxide nanoparticles from cosmetic manufacturers, market revenue is anticipated to rebound post two quarters of market reopening.

More Valuable Insights on Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global titanium dioxide nanoparticles market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the titanium dioxide nanoparticles market on the basis of type (coated & metal doped nanoparticles), crystal structure (rutile, anatase, combination of rutile & anatase), and application (personal care products, catalyst, paints & coatings, electrical & electronics and others) across six major regions.

Get Special Pricing on Premium Reports: (Buy Now) https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4837

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. We are headquartered in Dubai, and operate from our sales office in Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates