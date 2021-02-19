Mini LED Insights Highlights Various Opportunities 2020 2030 // Vishay, Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., Orion Energy Systems, Inc, Deco Lighting, and Epistar

In recent years, increasing popularity of OLED TVs in China and India has been significantly influencing growth of the mini LED market. With an increase in disposable income of a majority of the population in these countries, the inclination towards smart screens with higher lifespan and better performance is expected to open up numerous growth opportunities for the mini LED market. Moreover, aspiring and affluent households have increased their spending on consumer electronics products and smart gadgets, which is set to drive demand from end-use industries in the mini LED market.

As the focus on IoT and smart devices becomes strong, worldwide, market players are eyeing potential opportunities in unexplored markets. Highly populous Asian countries, in particular, offer a huge customer base for leading manufacturers of mini LEDs. High adoption of digitalization and surge in the number of end-use industry product manufacturers are opening up new avenues for the mini LED market. According to a new Fact.MR study, the mini LED market is poised to expand at an impressive value CAGR of 22% through 2030.

Key Takeaways from Mini LED Market Study

Standard mini LEDs are estimated to account for 26% share of total market revenue in 2020, but lose 2000 BPS in their market share by 2030 over 2020.

Consumer electronics, as an end-use industry for mini LEDs, continues to influence the growth strategies of market players, and are expected to contribute revenue worth US$ 150 Mn in 2020 and US$ 1,150 Mn by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period.

The automotive segment is expected to record a CAGR of 21.5% and create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 230 Mn during the forecast period.

The East Asia mini LED market is projected to hold a prominent share of the global market value.

The mini LED market in North America is projected to resister the highest growth rate in terms of value during the forecast period.

Demand for mini LEDs has been hit due to the COVID-19 outbreak, as a result of decreased production by end-use industries and dwindling demand from consumers.

“Collaboration with end-use industry players and vertical integration for gaining market share and increasing brand awareness are important to gain traction as competition increases in the mini LED market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Vertical Integration Stands as Prime Strategy

Key players in the mini LED market are focusing on capacity expansion and vertical integration. Furthermore, companies are expanding their market reach with the help of e-Commerce and numerous digital platforms to reach their target customers. In addition to the above strategies, companies are also collaborating with end-use industry players. Prominent players in the mini LED market include Cree. Vishay, Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc., Orion Energy Systems, Inc, Deco Lighting, and Epistar.

More Valuable Insights on Mini LED Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global mini LED market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study delivers essential insights on the mini LED market on the basis of LED type (standard LEDs, low-current LEDs, and ultra-high output LEDs) and end-use industry (consumer electronics [mobile phones, laptops/notebooks, televisions, and others], automotive, aerospace & defense, and others), across six major regions.

