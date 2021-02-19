Automotive Wiper Market 2018 Recent Developments, Major Regions, Top Players, Opportunities in Future

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automotive wiper market measures the growth potential during the forecast period 2020 to 2030. Among the other prominent growth propellers, it is anticipated that the rising consciousness regarding the safety of consumers other than brakes could boost the demand for good quality automotive wipers.

Besides this, the need to switch to a better automotive wiper in used cars for better safety is likely to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period (2020-2030). Also, the improved performance and product innovation are improving the sales prospect of automotive wiper.

Fact.MR estimates the global automotive wiper market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5344

Key Takeaways from the Automotive Wiper Market Report:

In terms of the wiper blade, attributes such as durability and resilience are likely to boost the sales of beam blade during the forecast period.

Passenger vehicles hold a leading share in the automotive wiper market, owing to the growing production volume as well as high utilization of wipers.

An increase in the popularity of the rear wipers is likely to boost their adoption rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the automotive wiper market during the forecast period

Lockdown restrictions could deter the otherwise steady growth of the automotive wiper market during the forecast period (2020-2030)

Availability of automotive wipers on eCommerce is likely to underpin the sales, as manufacturers are able to reach out to more consumers across geographies.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5344

“Innovation has been driving the growth of the automotive wiper market. Manufacturers are gradually shifting towards the production of automotive wipers with curvature to offer durable solutions to consumers. Given the frequent need to change the conventional automotive wipers, it is estimated that consumers will shift towards the beam blade and other innovative wipers for better sustainability and clear sight of line in their vehicles, “ opines a seasoned analyst at Fact.MR.

Product Differentiation: A Constant in the Automotive Wiper Market

The automotive wiper technology has come a long way, and it is indeed moving forward in the direction of advancement and innovation. Manufacturers, in the competitive automotive wiper market space, are showing a high reliance on smart electronics to bring in the required differentiation to their automotive wipers.

For instance, Trico offers various automotive wipers such as plastic-frame blade, electric rear wiper, Series 2000 blades, Tefillin blade, NeoForm blade, Flex Blade, Ice Blade, and Force Blade. The company is also expanding its base in different geographies in Europe and Asia Pacific to offer customers a wide range of OEM products.

Another key player in the automotive wiper market, Mitsuba Co., offers a variety of front wiper system as well as the rear wiper system. Besides this, the company has listed its products on Alibaba to enhance its products’ reach to overseas territories.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5344

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates