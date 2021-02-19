Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market 2018 Size & Growth: Quality, Reliability, and User Demands

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a latest study by Fact.MR on vehicle roadside assistance market, the global vehicle roadside assistance market is likely to grow in demand for various hybrid and electrical vehicles has significantly risen in the last few years. Vehicle roadside assistance service is capable of providing onsite assistance to vehicle drivers during a breakdown.

The advancements in automobile manufacturing sectors coupled with the sky-rocketing market demand, especially for the passenger vehicles, are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period from the year 2020 to 2027.

The global vehicle roadside assistance market is anticipated to grow at over 3% CAGR, between 2020 and 2030.

Key Takeaways from Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market Report

Increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles is expected to bolster market growth

Advancement in automotive sector is forecast to accelerate market growth across the globe

Passenger vehicles will be a lucrative category among all other vehicle types

Increase in number of aging vehicles resulting more break-downs is projected to escalate market growth

Auto manufacturers to maintain the lead as a lucrative service provider throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific market being high potential is expected to witness highest growth throughout the forecast period

“The highly advanced automotive sector coupled with the rising number of old vehicles is catering to the global vehicle roadside assistance market growth. Passenger vehicle is set to prevail as a lucrative vehicle type, while auto-manufacturers are set to gain traction during the forecast period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Surging Demand for Vehicle Connectivity Solutions Boosting Growth

As the automotive sectors are evolving fast, they are producing huge number of modern vehicles equipped with the advanced connectivity solutions.

Furthermore, with the rising demand for various vehicle safety and servicing solutions such as real-time highway notifications, weather alerts, and others, the vehicle roadside assistance market demand is increasing fast.

With the technical advancements, various broad ranges of modern systems such as vehicle telematics systems to gain and transfer data regarding vehicles, and others are being incorporated to the vehicle pushing the demand curve further upward.

As the global vehicle roadside assistance market is expected to expand further, the key market players are giving their best efforts to leverage it fully. Some of the key market players giving tough competition are, The Allstate Corp., Falck AS, RAC Group Ltd., AA plc., and others.

More Valuable Insights on Vehicle roadside assistance Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided an unbiased analysis on the global vehicle roadside assistance market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecast of demand for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the vehicle roadside assistance market in terms of vehicle type (passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle (light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle)), service (towing, tire replacement, fuel delivery, jump start/pull start, lockout/replacement key services, winch, battery assistance, trip routing/ navigational assistance, other mechanical services), provider (auto manufacturer, motor insurance, independent warranty, automotive clubs), across five key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific & Middle East & Africa).

