Automated Truck Market 2020-2030 | Country Level Analysis, Current Industry Size and Profiles Ford Motor Co., Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited and Tesla Inc.

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The innovation in automated trucks has made it possible to transport goods and materials without manual support. The technology is hailed by the automotive sector since it has helped them in significantly curbing the risk of accidents caused due to negligence. Automated trucks also are considered environment-friendly option for transporting goods since they use gas and energy in lesser volume.

Fact MR in its recent study has identified it as a thriving market that holds immense potential for growth. The demand for automated trucks is forecast to surge in the coming years especially because they are in-built with advanced technological systems such as improved cameras and sensors for quick response. These advancements also help in eliminating the need for the physical presence of the driver.

In the coming years the market is expected to gain from the ever increasing volume of goods and material to transport and shortage of experienced drivers. Fact MR’s report on the automated trucks market offers a comprehensive overview, covering growth drivers, restraints, and uncovering hidden opportunities.

For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5350

Key Takeaways from the Global Automated Truck Market Report

North America will continue to be the largest market for automated trucks

In terms of level of automation, the demand witnessed in limited self-driving autonomous segment is considerably high

Based on type of sensor, the LiDAR segment is forecast to hold the lion’s share of the market

Among end users, the demand from the mining industry is predicted to remain considerably high throughout the forecast period

Among truck types, the cab-integrated segment is forecast to account for dominant share in the market

With governments of various countries pushing towards the use of automated trucks, the market is projected to have a great scope for expansion in the near future. According to FactMR, the market value is projected to rise exponentially by the end of the forecast period. Investment towards improving existing technologies will create lucrative prospects for the expansion of the market.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5350

Autonomous trucks have great potential to replace traditional ones because they are not dependent on man power and ensure reduced safety threats. Various companies have begun collaborating with manufacturers to develop autonomous trucks. Significant developments by manufacturers like Volvo and Daimler AG in semi-autonomous trucks is expected to boost the market of automated trucks.

Automated trucks are eco-friendly as they use significantly lesser amount of fuel and energy. They also are time efficient as these trucks can analyze roads and select routes with least traffic. Their ability to calculate the time of approaching traffic light allows them to slow down beforehand, reducing accidents and traffic congestion. Automated trucks are beneficial as they eliminate human errors of high speeding, road rage, distractions and other errors caused due to incompetence. With regulations accommodating the usage of such trucks, the market is a profitable investment for manufacturers and companies.

Looking for Regional & Segment Analysis? Check here: (Ask Analyst)

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5350

Some of the leading manufacturers are competing to develop the finest technology in order to raise their shares. Some of the key players in the market are Ford Motor Co., Daimler AG, AB Volvo, BMW AG, Isuzu Motors Limited and Tesla Inc.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates