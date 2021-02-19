Trailer Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2030 Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing and Players AB Volvo AUTOCAR, LLC. BYD Company Limited CAPACITY TRUCKS CARGOTEC (Kalmar) CVS FERRARI S.P.A.

CITY, Country, 2021-Feb-19 — /EPR Network/ —

A new study by Fact.MR on trailer terminal tractors market opines global revenues to grow at nearly 2.5% in 2021. The market rally has been stalled by weakness induced by COVID-19 induced pandemic, however, the commencement of recovery can boost prospects in the long run. The market study by Fact.MR offers detailed insights for the period 2020 to 2030, analyzing the market in over 20 countries.

An increasing number of companies are choosing electric vehicles for their fleet. This shift is expected to continue throughout the forecast period says Fact.MR. The stringent policies on emission control for vehicles is key factor propelling the growth of the market.

Even though market players are facing losses due to lockdowns and its restrictions, the situation is expected to turn to normal in the post pandemic phase. Productions are returning to the normal schedule and so are supply chains, which is a positive news for the industry.

Key Takeaways

Hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery operated electric vehicles (BEV) are expected to be in considerably high demand

Conventional diesel/gasoline based vehicles continue to lead the market

Autonomous vehicles to witness significant growth in sales in the next decade

North America to emerge as the most lucrative market for trailer terminal tractors in the forecast period.

Trailer terminal tractor with capacity between 50 to 100 tons will remain top-selling variant

Single axle trailer terminal tractors to cover leading market share, retaining lucrativeness in the market

Manufacturers are using new product launches with innovative technologies to gain edge over competition. Companies are focusing on autonomous vehicles as the future of the of the industry lies in industry automation. Also, investments in BEV and HEV by companies is witnessed by key players in order to provide sustainable solutions and gain market advantage.

Companies are also using partnerships, mergers and acquisition strategies in order to serve wider consumer base.

For instance, Volvo Trucks has launched tractor-trailer combination for speedy cargo movement. These trucks are designed for express cargo delivery especially in India. Volvo Trucks has partnered with logistics player Delhivery for this new launch.

The company has been a leader in the mining segment trucks already and now it is planning to expand its footprint in other segments with the help of new product launches and innovations.

Some of the key market players include,

AB Volvo

AUTOCAR, LLC.

BYD Company Limited

CAPACITY TRUCKS

CARGOTEC (Kalmar)

CVS FERRARI S.P.A.

Hoist Liftruck Mfg.

LLC, Konecranes

MAFI Transport Systems GmbH

Mol CY nv

Orange EV

SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED

TERBERG SPECIAL VEHICLES and

TICO TRACTORS.

In its latest report, Fact.MR has provided an unbiased analysis on the global Trailer Terminal Tractors market, comprising data on historical statistics (2015-2019) and forecast of demand for the period between 2020 and 2030. The report discusses critical insights on the Trailer Terminal Tractors market in terms of fuel type (diesel/gasoline, HEV, BEV), tonnage (below 50 tons,

