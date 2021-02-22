Potting Mix Additives Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Potting Mix Additives Market: Outlook

Potting is something that gardeners and plant growers need to do periodically for plant nutrition. Soil is an essential part of potting and thus, for healthy root development in plants, it is important to add good soil. Different mixes and additives are added to soil to enrich soil quality. Some potting mix additives often contain amendments including fertilizers and unique moisture-retaining crystals with high nutrients, through which plants feed. Over time, these nutrients can be drained by plants from the soil.

By adding a few mix additives, the used soil can be reused for potting. For example, adding perlite to the soil helps lighten the ground and delivers drainage. It can also help in increasing nitrogen levels in the soil by adding fertilizer with compost. Potting mix additives are developed to stay soft and not to compress too much in the containers. Particular potting mix additive mixtures are available for orchids, succulents, roses, and others. Perlite and vermiculite are common ingredients in potting mix additives, which are added to create an airier and less dense environment.

Key Aspects of Potting Mix Additives Market

Expanding demand for organic products helps in enhancing overall productivity, companies are developing premium gardening products for tapping the growing market demand for garden products, consumers are growing more organic fruits and vegetables in urban and suburban areas, and increasing awareness among consumers about waste reduction through use of natural products, and harmful effect associated with food containing artificial ingredients and chemicals.

Additionally, the increasing interest in outdoor activities and expanding consumer focus on lawn and garden care to beautify their homes, maintaining, and enhancing home value is another factor for the growth of potting mix additives market. However, growing various labelling laws for garden products, drought conditions, and watering limitations in some part of countries may hamper the growth of potting mix additives market.

Global Potting Mix Additives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Bark Products

Plant Byproducts Alfalfa Meal Coconut Fiber Cottonseed Meal Seaweed Soybean Meal Others

Animal Byproducts Blood Meal Bone Meal Worm Castings Fish Meal Others

Rocks & Minerals Byproducts

Others

On the basis of nature, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Flowers

Fruits & Vegetables

Lawns

Succulents

Trees & Shrubs

On the basis of end-use, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Residential

Commercial

On the basis of distribution channel, the global potting mix additives market can be segmented as:

Store-Based Retailing Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Gardening Specialty Stores Independent Small Stores Others

Online Retailer

Global Potting Mix Additives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global potting mix additives market are Green Fingers Potting Mix Company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, The Tasteful Garden Company, Grow Green Mi Company, Mosser Lee Company, Sun Bulb Company, Inc., Dr. Earth, Inc., Vermont Organics Reclamation, Earth Juice, Inc., and others

