Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Market Outlook of Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer:

Fertilizers and pesticides are the major inputs that are required. The recent decade has shown an immense growth in the fertilizer market. For the past 50 years, the chemical fertilizers and pesticides played a major role in the agriculture field. In recent years the agrochemicals were used immensely for obtaining higher yield. The quality of the products can be altered by regulating the mineral supplies through fertilization. Fertilizers are widely classified as single-nutrient fertilizer and multi-nutrient fertilizer. The single-nutrient fertilizers are the ones which have one single nutrient and will supply the same.

Ammonia and happens to be a major source of nitrogen, which helps in the supply of necessary protein requirements to the soil. Sometimes urea acts as an alternative source of nitrogen, which has an advantage of being non-explosive and solid, unlike ammonium nitrate and ammonia. Since there is only one source of nutrient produced by the single-nutrient fertilizer, growers have switched to use the multi-nutrient fertilizer which will supply two or more nutrient components like Nitrogen, Potassium, and Phosphorous.

These are the major nutrient supplies that are needed by the soil and the plants in order to grow as nitrogen helps in producing proteins to the soil, potassium helps in the regulation of plants, soil metabolism and phosphorous helps in the development of new roots in plants. All these nutrients will help in proper yield as they play a very major role in soil management and growth of the plants. Among growers, there is a huge demand for the multi-nutrition fertilizer for its nature.

Reasons for covering Multi-nutrient Fertilizer market title:

A major factor that affects the establishment of crops and plants is the availability of soil nutrients. Considering this factor, fertilizers are made in order to satisfy the necessary soil and plant requirements. The usage of single-nutrient fertilizer will require more number of application to the soil in order to supply all the nutritional requirements, but multi-nutrient fertilizer will provide all the nutrients such a nitrogen, potassium, phosphorous, zinc, magnesium, calcium, ferrous, manganese and copper that are required by the plant and the soil according to the crop and soil type.

The multi-nutrient fertilizer makes the nutrients available in an easily digestible form and revitalizes the growth of the microorganism which will help in the soil fertility. Each nutrient plays a major role in the growth of the plant and the soil improvement. The multi-nutrient fertilizer is considered to be very vital for the plant life, owing to the improvement in the soil fertility. The multi-nutrient fertilizer is cost-effective and easy-to-apply.

These characteristics of multi-nutrient fertilizer creates a demand among the growers for multi-nutrient fertilizer. Globally, there will be a good market growth for the multi-nutrient fertilizer if the growers start using multi-nutrient fertilizer instead of the single-nutrient fertilizers.

Global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Sources, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Natural/Organic Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Conventional Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

On the basis of Form, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Powder

Granules

Liquid

On the basis of Crop Type, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Cereals and Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oil seeds and Pulses

Others

On the basis of Product Type, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

Nitrogen-potassium Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Nitrogen-phosphorous Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Nitrogen-potassium-phosphorous Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Potassium-Humate Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

Other Multi-Nutrient Fertilizer

On the basis of Region, the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market has been segmented as

North America

Europe

MEA

Latin America

APAC

Global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Multi-nutrient fertilizer market are Aries Agro Limited., Agrium, Inc., CF Industries, Uralkali, The Mosaic Company, Mahadhan, Syngenta AG., Agro Liquid, SQM, Haifa Group, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan, Inc., Israel AGRI among other multi-nutrient fertilizer players.

