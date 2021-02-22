Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market – Introduction

With the rising concerns apropos of maintaining sanitation by preventing the growth of bacteria in cattle finds extensive use of udder hygiene and care products. Failure to maintain asepsis may lead to a number of chronic illnesses and even pose health threats to animals. Poor udder health has a direct impact on the performance of dairy farms, which influences the milk prices. This has unlocked new avenues for maintaining the hygiene of animals by leveraging dip cups, sprays, disinfectants, and cleaning agents.

With milk being used for a number of foods and beverages, dairy farmers are encouraged to adopt udder hygiene and care products for ensuring the udder health of the cattle. Witnessing the incessantly growing demand for the hygiene and care products, manufacturers operating in the udder hygiene and care products market are capitalizing on this lucrative opportunity to win a sizeable share of the market.

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market – Novel Developments

Some of the significant players operating in the udder hygiene and care products market constitute of AgroChem Inc., GEA Group, Laboratories Ceetal SA, Grassland Agro Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Anti-Germ Deutschland GmbH, Kilco International, Albert Kerbl GmbH, Diversey, Inc., and CIDLINES NV.

CIDLINES NV developed medicinal teat dips that facilitate the closure of sphincter and protects udder from a variety of infections. The excellent teat conditioning properties of the product improve teats skin and underpin the healing process. The teat disinfection does not aid in healing the existing infections, however, it prevents the colonization of teat-duct.

Albert Kerbl launched a product, Udder Paper Cut UdderoClean, which offers a stimulating effect on animals. These ready-to-use paper cuts facilitate quick removal of individual sheets and are lint-free. These are 100% biodegradable and manufactured from virgin pulp, thereby, reducing the chances of skin allergies.

AgroChem Inc. developed SmartDip Dips and Sprays that are gentle on the teat skin and the environment. The dip boasts its effectiveness even during freeze-and-thaw cycles. The product is environmental-friendly and substitutes the nonylphenol ethoxylates based products.

Greenland Agro Ltd. launched Virolac Concentrate, which prevents the growth of the bacteria on the teat skin and their penetration into the teat canal. The product is to be applied thoroughly covering the teat area of each mammal before every milking to maintain udder hygiene.

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market – Dynamics

Advent of Application-specific Products to Pave the Growth of the Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market

Dairy farm owners have been showing reluctance towards the adoption of these products, owing to the complexity of usage. However, the key players operating in the udder hygiene and care products market are devising innovative solutions that comply with the hygiene standards set for handling the cattle in the dairy industry, which is expected to fuel the demand for application-specific udder hygiene and care products.

High investments on the research and development of cattle hygiene products will offer dermatologically tested products, which is anticipated to influence their adoption rate and drive the growth of the udder hygiene and care products market in the upcoming years.

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market – Restraints

Developing economies suffer from lack of awareness pertaining to udder hygiene and care products, on account of average healthcare infrastructures for animals. In addition to this, scattered distribution channel in these countries make it difficult for the dairy farmers to access the udder hygiene and care products, thereby dropping their sales prospects.

Another significant factor impacting the growth of udder hygiene and care products market is the high cost of these products. A hesitance among the dairy farmers to invest in these products is expected to derail the growth of udder hygiene and care products market in the upcoming years.

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market: Market Segmentation:

Udder Hygiene and Care Products Market Segmentation: By Product Type

Hygiene Products Concentrates Teat Dips Dip Cups & Sprays Creams, Gels, and Balms Towels & Clothes Others (Films, etc.)

Care Products Udder Catheter Tumor Extractor Teat Knife Teat Slitter Teat Plugs Others



