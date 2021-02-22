Isophorone Market Intelligence Study for Comprehensive Insights & Forecast till 2031

Introduction:

Isophorone is a clear to pale yellow liquid with a distinguished odour. Apart from being lighter than water, isophorone is moderately water soluble. It exhibits excellent solvent properties for resins, polymers (natural and synthetic), binders and a number of different chemical products. Isophorone is toxic when ingested and causes irritation upon contact with the skin. It is used as an intermediate in organic synthesis and as a solvent. For instance, in the construction industry, isophorone is applied as a corrosion resistant on bridges, scaffolding and/or sluices. It is one of the vital constituents in wood preservatives and floor sealants. Isophorone is added to automobile paints. It is also proven to improve the properties of fuel.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=966

Owing to its special molecular structure, isophorone is used as a raw material in the production of several chemicals. It acts as an intermediate in manufacturing compounds such as isophorone diamine and isophorone diisocyanate. These are mainly polyurethane field compounds and isophorone plays a prominent role in their production.

Isophorone derivatives are used in several areas: for metal cans, metal paints and nitrocellulose finishes. It is also used in vinyl chloride or acetate-based coating systems. Manufacturers of printing inks used for plastics also demand a smooth supply of isophorone. It helps improve the brightness and fluidity of paints, adhesives and printing inks.

Market Dynamics:

There is a growing concern worldwide about animal protection, owing to which natural leather has been effectively banned in several nations. Stringent government policies, coupled with recent scientific advancements, are likely to drive the demand for isophorone due to its applications in artificial leather. The growing requirement of paints and coatings from around the world is expected to maintain the high demand for isophorone in the near future.

Isophorone is used as a base solvent in pesticides. However, the overuse of pesticides, mainly in agricultural countries, has resulted in growing health concerns among concerned authorities. Due to this, there is low demand for isophorone-free pesticides, which, if not moderated, is likely to hamper the growth of the pesticides segment.

At present, the growth of the isophorone market vastly depends upon the growth of the paints, coatings and adhesives segments and it is expected to witness stable growth due to its demand in the North America and Asia Pacific regions.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=966

Market Segmentation:

The isophorone market can be segmented on the basis of product type, solvent applications and end use.

On the basis of product type, the isophorone market is segmented into:

Liquid condensation

Solid heterogeneous catalytic condensation

On the basis of solvent applications, the isophorone market is segmented into:

Printing ink solvents

Lacquers

Paints

Adhesives

Coatings

Copolymers

Pesticides

Herbicides

Finishing

On the basis of end use, the isophorone market is segmented into:

Construction Industry

Automobile Industry

Chemical and Plastics Industry

Agrochemicals

Paints

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America is considered to be the largest market for isophorone in terms of volume. It is followed closely by Asia Pacific, which is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, with China being the largest contributor to the share of the region. Several nations in Asia Pacific are experiencing steady growth in their economies. Increasing demand from the Asia Pacific region is driving the need for setting up new production plants for isophorone and isophorone diamine plants in China and other nations.

Owing to the aforementioned factors, China is one of the largest markets for protective coatings. It is expected to register steady growth in fields such as automotive, shipbuilding, construction and petrochemicals. Architectural coatings, which chiefly depend upon the development of industrial infrastructure, are witnessing growth in India. This is expected to boost the isophorone market in the Asia Pacific region. Countries such as Vietnam, South Korea and Singapore are demanding isophorone for their marine and wood coatings market. Increased usage of isophorone in coatings is expected to boost the market.

The U.S. is following China in the production of paints and coatings. Demands for paints and coatings is observed from developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the recovery of the construction industry in these regions. This is likely to boost the isophorone market in developed regions as well.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=966

List of Market Participants:

The Dow Chemical Company

Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Evonik Resource Efficiency GmbH

SI Group, Inc.

TCI Chemicals (India) Pvt. Ltd.

KH Chemicals

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LGC Limited

QIANYAN NEW MATERIAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

Jiangsu Huanxin High-tech Materials Co. Ltd.

Chain Fong Co., Ltd.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates