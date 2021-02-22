Video Decoder Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

The basic format used to store videos is analog form. This analog data is either stored in DVDs or magnetic tapes. The advancements in technology has led to adoption of devices that can provide advanced features, such as live TV and recordings. Once such device is video decoder, it is a data-intensive video processing device, which is an integrated circuit chip that converts digital video signals to analog video format.

The signals received as input are analog videos in a standard format and the output of the decoder can be obtained in any desired bits format as per the use. The signals generated are either sync, blanking, filed or lock signals. The demand for video decoder has been ever increasing since it allows users to make programmable changes in the video such as it changes the characteristics of the video by customizing hues, contrasts and other features.

Video decoders are widely used in devices that capture video and frame grabbers. The video decoder is available in many forms, namely H.264 Video, MPEG-2 Video, HEVC/H.265 Video and MPEG1/AC3/AAC/HE-AAC Audio.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=968

The video decoders are in high demand in many sectors including automotive, professional, and consumer video applications. They are also widely being used in applications such as digital televisions, PDAs, PCs, handheld games, surveillance, video recorder/players, internet appliances/web pads, portable navigation and others. Increasing usage of live videos on social media is further expected to fuel the adoption of video decoders in the market. Increasing use of video decoders in amplified and virtual reality devices is a key trend in the market.

Video Decoder Market: Drivers and Restraints

The video decoders are being widely used in applications that require videos to be transmitted over long distances. They are widely used devices in regular TV sets, and video switches. Also, the video decoder provides high throughput and real-time processing, which is in high demand in the video processing area. Also, these decoders can display videos from multiple cameras sequentially though which a visual effect can be created by playing each camera for a few seconds in sequence. Such visual effects are being widely used today to grab consumer attention and for delivering maximum information in less time. These benefits of video decoders are expected to drive the growth of the video decoder market.

The video decoders are used to decompress the data encoded by the encoder. However, in the process of encoding, many multiple occurring data values are eliminated thus when the video is decompressed, a considerable amount of data bits are lost which in turn leads to poor data quality. This factor is expected to hinder the adoption of video decoders in the market.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=968

Video Decoder Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the Video Decoder Market Based on Components of the Video Decoder:

Analog processors

Y/C (luminance/chrominance) separation

Chrominance processor

Luminance processor

Clock/timing processor

A/D converters for Y/C

Output formatter

Host communication interface

Segmentation of the Video Decoder Market Based on End-users:

Education

Manufacturing

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Energy

Retail

Transportation

Others

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=968

Video Decoder Market: Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the key players operating in the video decoder market are Axis Communications AB, Matrox Graphics Inc., Honeywell Security Group, Cisco Systems, Inc., Bosch Security Systems, Pelco Corporation, Harmonic Inc., Vitec Group and Teleste Corporation.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates