Shielding Bags Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

Surging Preference for Static Shielding Bags to Continue in the Forthcoming Years

Key players and manufacturers in shielding bags market are taking immense efforts in increasing the availability of static shielding bags thereby catering to the safety industry standards. Increasing need for protecting materials from the electrostatic discharge and moisture is expected to stimulate the demand and supply of static shielding bags. Rapidly growing demand for protective packaging of items is likely to drive the demand for static shielding bags. Increasing cases of shipping and transporting electronic components is anticipated to continue driving the demand and supply of static shielding bags.

Furthermore, static shielding bags hold opaque, flexible and heat sealable properties, which in turn provides lucrative growth opportunities for shielding bags market. Rapid increase in the adoption of eco-friendly packaging solutions is likely to further stimulate the demand and supply of static shielding bags. However, fold, puncture and crumpling of static shielding bags is likely to occur on a larger extent. This in turn is anticipated to hinder the growth of shielding bags market on a global basis. China and India are expected to be the major contributors towards the significant sales of static shielding bags in the forthcoming years.

A practical solution for the packaging of goods

Bags are essential for the packaging of goods owing to their ease of use for transportation & storage as well as the convenience offered to customers, due to which their usage is extensive. In general, bags have been found to be effective packaging solutions for electronic components, health supplements and food products, because of which their demand has increased in the past few years. This has resulted in the availability of technologically advanced bags, such as shielding bags, which are among practical packaging solutions. Shielding bags offer extra features for protection. There has been an increase in the demand for shielding bags, especially anti-static shielding bags, in the past few years.

Shielding bags have become an essential constituent for packaging in the electronics sector. The extra care required to protect medicinal products from moisture makes them essential for packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. In addition, shielding bags are a vital packaging solution for the protection of products from electrostatic hazards. Microchips in electronics need some extra protection as they get damaged easily due to excess moisture and static sources. Moreover, the high performance of shielding bags in the storage and transportation of goods and their ability to provide extra protection from moisture and corrosion makes them easy packaging solutions.

Increasing preference from the electronics sector

The ever-increasing working population and their rising demand for electronic goods are among significant factors driving the shielding bags market. Increase in consumer products and smartphones & their accessories owing to growth in disposable income has boosted the demand for shielding bags. Shielding bags offer greater protection for electronic components from electrostatic hazards, owing to which they are gaining traction in the electronics sector. Another factor driving the shielding bags market is their increasing demand in the pharmaceutical products. These products provide an additional solution for better moisture and corrosion protection. The shielding bags market is also growing lucratively due to e-commerce channels as well as the industrial sectors that use & transport electronic components.

However, government rules & regulations for the usage of plastic bags is one of the factors restraining the shielding bags market. In addition, the high cost of anti-static bags and moisture-shielding bags is also likely to hamper market growth.

Rising demand from anti-static shielding bags

The shielding bags market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, application and region. The product type segment is further segmented into static shielding bags and antistatic shielding bags. Static shielding bags are primarily preferred over anti-static shielding bags owing to their extensive usage for protection against electrostatic hazards. In terms of material type, foil shielding bags, alufoil shielding bags and mylar shielding bags are some of the common types of shielding bags. On the basis of application, shielding bags are segmented into pharmaceutical, food, electronics and consumer goods.

Electronics is the dominant share of the shielding bags market and the consumer goods segment is also growing. However, among material type segments, the usage of mylar shielding bags is increasing.

