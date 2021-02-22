Universal Remote Controls Market: Future Innovation Strategies, Profit Analysis, Forecast by 2031

The growing adoption of smart devices is fuelling the global universal remote controls market. Universal remotes are designed to control multiple brands of one or more types of devices. Universal remote controls help operate consumer electronic devices, such as TVs, audio devices, lights, AC, gaming consoles and others. Generally, these devices are classified as low-end, mid-end and high-end universal remote controls. Low-end devices have the ability to control very few devices that are set by manufacturers. Mid-end and high-end devices allow users to program and set the number of devices to be controlled.

In May 1985, Phillips launched the first universal remote control device under the brand name Magnavox. In May 1987, the first programmable universal remote control was launched by CL 9, a start-up founded by Steve Wozniak. The market for has witnessed several developments in terms of technology. With continuous developments in technology, vendors are offering universal remote controls with Wi-Fi, LCD touchscreen and radio technology. Wi-Fi enabled universal remote controls are gaining momentum in the market. They enable users to bypass the cable provider to find what’s playing on TV through a Wi-Fi network.

Claim Sample Report For FREE @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=983

In addition, the updates of a TV program are displayed on the LCD screens of universal remote controls. LCD touchscreen devices have luminescent LCD screens that display “virtual buttons.” Radio frequency universal remote controls use radio frequency waves to control the electronic devices that are blocked by obstacles such as walls or cabinets. Universal remote controls are programmed with macros that enable the programming of several commands in one button. For instance, with the help of macro-programming, the TV as well as the satellite dish can be turned on with a single button.

Universal Remote Controls Market: Drivers and challenges

The growing trend of Do It Yourself (DIY) is driving the global market as customers can download the codes and programs of universal remote controls by themselves. Programming and installation does not require any expert assistance. Moreover, factors such as increasing smart home devices and advancements in technology are propelling the global market. Increase in the adoption of smartphones is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Increase in spending on advanced technology devices is expected to have a huge impact on the growth of the global market.

However, the high cost of universal remote controls as compared to device-specific remotes is expected to hinder the growth of the global market in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific and Africa. Moreover, the threat of network hacking is likely to be another restraint for the Wi-Fi enabled universal remote controls market.

Get Access to TOC Covering 200+ Topics @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=983

Universal Remote Controls Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on components:

The market is segmented based on the components, i.e. hardware and software. The hardware segment is expected to hold a major market share in the global universal remote controls market during the forecast period.

Segmentation based on the type of remote:

The universal remote controls market is segmented based on the type of remote, i.e. multiband remote and learning remote. Learning remotes are expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period due to the feature of “macro programming.”

Segmentation based on the function:

The universal remote controls market is segmented based on the function, i.e. audio devices, video devices, gaming devices, lighting, air-conditioners and others.

Competition Dashboard

Key Developments

In June 2016, Logitech launched Harmony Pro, a new universal remote control for automated homes. Harmony Pro controls all A/V equipment along with ZigBee and Z-Wave devices via a mobile application.

In June 2018, Amazon launched Fire TV Cube by combining Echo speaker and Fire TV into a single device. The device enables communication with TV setups, cable boxes and sound bars.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=983

Key Players

Some of the key players of the universal remote controls market are Advanced Media Technologies, Inc.; Universal Remote Control, Inc.; Logitech International S.A.; VOXX Accessories Corp.; GENERAL ELECTRIC; Savant Systems LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; Cisco Systems, Inc. and Imagine Communications Corp.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates