Electric Iron Market Business Drivers, Top Companies and Competitive Analysis, 2025

The global Electric Iron Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electric iron market is expected to register a revenue of USD 1.8 Billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2019 to 2025. This market growth can be attributed to rising awareness among the working population to look presentable at workplaces and during other occasions.

Key Players:

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

BCL Electronic

BLACK+DECKER Inc.

BSH Home Appliances FZE

Crompton

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Groupe SEB India

Hamilton Beach

Havells India Ltd.

IMPEX Technologies

Jaipan

Growth Drivers:

Rising number of students in schools and colleges across developing countries like China, India, and Pakistan is also anticipated to boost the product demand for ironing the clothes instantly owing to strict rules for wearing uniforms. The working population also prefers the usage of iron clothes, especially for client meetings and presentations.

Most of these users of ironed clothes heavily rely on the providers of laundry services. Thus, rising popularity of such services owing to features like doorstep delivery, ease of availability and affordable pricing is anticipated to boost the market growth for electric irons in the upcoming years.

Function Outlook:

Automatic

Non-automatic

Product Outlook:

Dry

Steam

Application Outlook:

Residential

Commercial

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, North America held the largest share of around 30.8% across the electric iron market. This can be attributed to rising working population coupled with the need for ironed clothes at workplaces. The data provided by World Bank states that 100% of the population across countries like Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. have electricity accessibility. Moreover, rising trend of using basic appliances among the millennial is expected to boost the market demand in the upcoming years.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. Increasing population coupled with rising disposable income is expected to pave the way for the demand for such products. Moreover, increasing number of manufacturers across countries like China and India coupled with rising electricity accessibility in the rural regions is anticipated to fuel the market demand during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

